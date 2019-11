© Sputnik screenshot



Israel Conducts Air Strikes 'In Response'

Air raid sirens sounded Friday evening near the Israeli city of Sderot, which sits a short distance from the border with Gaza, according to the Israel Defense Force. Several hours later, the IDF responded with retaliatory strikes in Gaza.near Sderot that originated in the Gaza Strip, Haaretz has reported thatVideo captured nearby showed Israel's Iron Dome air defense system intercepting several projectiles.ELINT reported However, the IDF only reported seven rockets, claiming all had been shot down. One person reported a rocket landed in a field outside Sderot.Roughly 42 minutes after sounding the first alarm, the IDF reported triggering air raid sirens once again. Arutz Sheva confirmed that one rocket struck a house in Sderot without causing injuries. The IDF tweeted a picture of the damage, which included a broken cornice and some exposed rebar.​On Thursday,flying over the Gaza Strip, which is autonomously governed by the Palestinian Hamas group. The IDF said that air raid sirens in Beiri and Alumim, several miles south of Sderot, sounded on Thursday as well, andThe AP reported​​​ ​Earlier this week , Israeli Air Force chief Amikam Norkin said the country's air defense systems were on high alert over fears of a possible Iranian reprisal, following Israeli strikes against so-called "Iranian proxies" in the region.Early Saturday morning, the IDF announced​Video shot inside Gaza captured the roar of Israeli fighter jets and several distinct explosions can be heard.Anti-aircraft units in Gaza returned fire at the Israeli aircraft:Local reports indicate the