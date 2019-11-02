© Reuters/Kemal Aslan



in the Syrian border town of Tal Abyad, the Turkish Defense Ministry said. There are dozens of casualties and injuries, Ankara claims.The Defense Ministry accused the Syrian-Kurdish militia group known as the People's Protection Units (YPG), of planting the bomb in the car.In October, Ankara and allied Syrian militants launched an offensive called Operation Peace Spring, targeting Kurdish forces. Turkey claims the YPG are part of the PKK, which it considers a terrorist organization. The advance was halted after the US agreed to facilitate the Kurdish withdrawal, and later a similar deal was reached with Russia.US troops allied with the Kurds in their fight against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) hastily withdrew from the area shortly before the Turkish invasion. They pulled out of the major cities of Raqqa and Manbij, and the Syrian Army along with Russian military police replaced them.