© Mahmoud Ajour/APA Images



did not include the shocking short prison sentence

The New York Times did the bare minimum today in reporting on the Israeli soldier who was sentenced to only one month in prison for murdering a young Gazan demonstrator last year.In the print edition, the Times headline, and the Times used some of its other techniques to minimize the damage to Israel's reputation.The second paragraph reports that ". . . hundreds of Palestiniansduring the [Great March of Return] protests. . ."B'Tselem has issued impassioned warnings ever since the Israeli snipers first opened fire on Gazans back in 2018, including calling on soldiers to disobey orders to shoot. And just the other day, B'Tselem accused the Israeli military of wronglyand said the probes had only been originally opened to give "an illusion of a functioning apparatus for seeking accountability."No doubt Israeli settler/colonists and others are already blasting the one-month sentence as too harsh. Let's hear from them.On the plus side, Times reporter David Halbfinger did give the victim's father a chance to speak. Rami Helles said that he feared the Israeli soldier's light punishment would continue to "encourage his colleagues to kill in cold blood."