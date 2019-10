© Instagram / desmondisamazing

At this point, there's no denying that the media is not at all tuned in to what people want.

We now find ourselves amidst an epidemic of perversion as disturbing content is shared far and wide by today's major media. One of the most distressing subjects is the sexualization of children.From gaming websites to news organizations, children are now props in a war on decency. Just last December, Desmond, an 11-year-old boy who has been described by Good Morning America as "trailblazing," twirled around on stage in female attire as men whooped and hollered and threw money his way.That isn't a one-off instance. Throughout the past couple of years, other similar incidents have begun to stack up.A 10-year-old drag queen named Lactatia released a photo earlier this year that showed him smiling as he stood next to a naked 27-year-old man. Another photo from the same shoot shows the young boy spreading his legs wide on a couch wearing a black dress and fishnet stockings.At a pride event hosted at a public library in Washington state for teens and tweens , a drag queen suggestively danced after removing his skirt in front of the audience. The same event also gave out flavored condoms and lube.Speaking of pride, during this year's annual event, photos emerged of little girls playing with men engaging in pup play. For those unaware, pup play is a kink where people pretend they're dogs, and live out their lives as such.In the '90s, a common argument in opposition to gay marriage was that it was a slippery slope. The logic went that if men could marry men, and women marry women, it'd lead to polyamory, bestiality, pedophilia, and every other ill the human mind can devise. As an LGBT individual myself, I heavily disagreed. I still do. Although, these days it's become an increasingly unstable platform to support.This should tell you all you need to know about what type of future the liberal media is hoping to build. But is this the future people want? Sure, we keep being told these kids are inspirational, but their social media popularity suggests otherwise. On Twitter and YouTube , Desmond only has 4,574 and 5,650 subscribers respectively. On Facebook , it jumps up to over 30,000, yet many of his posts bring in a reaction from less than one percent of them.Over on Instagram , Lactatia only has 28,600 followers. As far as that site goes, this a lot smaller a fan base than one may think, especially as it pertains to an individual who the media considers an influencer. Even while keyword searching his name on Twitter, there's not a lot of people explicitly discussing him.Likewise, when Good Morning America uploaded their segment about Desmond online, it was greeted with over 47,000 downvotes - a massive difference from the meager 2,600 ups. Browse Years of clickbait and lies has already taken its toll on many publications' reputations, but now a line has been crossed that isn't excusable by any metric.Even Lactatia's fans are called "Lactaters," a sexually suggestive word if I've ever heard one.What is happening all around cannot go on. It is time for people to speak up and become vocal.