Shiller Expects Lackluster Future U.S. Stock Returns

Shiller: The 'Bond Market Boom Is Unsustainable'

Shiller On Housing Bubble: "It's Just Like 2005 Again"

One Bright Spot: International

When Nobel Laureate and Irrational Exuberance author Robert Shiller says he sees bubbles in the financial markets — you'd better listen up. He literally wrote the book on stock market crashes and bubbles after all."I see bubbles everywhere," Shiller, economics professor at Yale University and author of just-published Narrative Economics told investors gathered in Los Angeles Wednesday.Shiller famously predicted the 2000 stock market crash and the 2007 crash of the housing market.This is the month of the 90th anniversary of Black Monday . That day on Oct. 28, 1929, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13%. That still stands as the second-worst drop in history and, combined with the pounding the stock market took in early days of the depression, took 25 years for investors to recover from."You get ... in a situation where you know it's going to decline, but you still saved enough to hold you over; you have no choice."Shiller, who won thetold Investor's Business Daily he expects just 4.4% average annual returns in U.S. stocks over the next 30 years. That's a disappointing return expectation — less than half the market's long-term return and well short of what pensions are calling for . The S&P 500's long-term return is 9.84%, says Index Fund Advisors.putting nearly $29 trillion into investors' portfolios.High valuations rob future gains, Shiller says. He says the so-called CAPE Ratio on U.S. stocks is at an elevated level of 29. Thelooks at how much investors are paying for inflation-adjusted earnings averaged over a 10-year period. This indicator shows how expensive the market is, factoring out short-term distortions.What's a high CAPE ratio, mean? "With a CAPE Ratio of 29 (currently), it's only happened a few times in history," Shiller says. "We got to the mid 30s in 1929. So that was a record." Markets subsequently crashed in 1929 and set off the Great Depression.He adds, though, the CAPE ratio can still go higher until an irrational exuberance bubble is deflated. "(The CAPE Ratio) went up to 45 in the year 2000 (prior to the 49% bear market decline from 2000 to 2002)," he said.What about more recently, ahead of the crushing 57% bear market from 2007 to 2009?he said. So "history shows that (the market's valuation) could go up to 45, just what it did 20 years ago, or ... lose half its value."That's comforting.Bonds continue to be one of the hottest asset classes going as investors seek the safety of income . The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) delivered a stock-like total return this year of 8.31%. That's more than twice its average annual return of 3.7% over the past 10 years. Investors are pouring money into bond ETFs, hoping to hide from stock-market volatility and get at least some return.Investors outside the U.S. are buying bonds with negative interest rates, simply betting they can sell to someone else when interest rates go even more negative. Holding the bonds until they mature locks in a negative return.Shiller says the housing market is in a bubble phase, not unlike 2005. That was the point the housing bubble was inflated, but yet to go parabolic. "It's like 2005 again," Shiller said.he said, as those markets have been going up for years.Real-estate stocks are on fire, too.blowing away the S&P 500's 20% gain. And that doesn't even include the Real Estate Select Sector's market-beating yield of 2.8%.Yet, given the housing bubble isn't as "excited as it was" in the early 2000s, Shiller has been reluctant to publicly call it a bubble until now. And he thinks enough people remember the 2000's housing bubble so they recall "home prices really do fall." We're not "as exuberant now, so I'm not sure it's a repeat performance," he said.Shiller says one spot in the world dodges such irrational exuberance:The Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) delivered just a 5.07% average annual return over the past 10 years. That's roughly half of international stocks' long-term expected return. But investors are already pouring in. The Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF is up 14% this year.