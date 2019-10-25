© Sputnik / Vitaly Ankov

A major gun violence incident occurred on Friday at a nuclear-related military base in Siberia, when a service member opened fire on fellow soldiers, killing eight people on the spot and injuring two others.The gunman used the firearm he'd been issued with for his guard duties in the attack, the Russian defense ministry said. He was apprehended just after the incident, which occurred in the Chita region.The two survivors were taken to a military hospital. Their lives are not in danger.The ministry said an investigative commission headed by a deputy minister has been dispatched from Moscow to conduct an inquiry. Preliminary reports indicate that the gunman went on a rampage after suffering a mental breakdown over a personal issue that was not directly related to his military service.The Chita region is located in the southern part of Eastern Siberia, about 400km east of Lake Baikal and close to the Siberia's border with Mongolia.