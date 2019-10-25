© Reuters / Stephen Lam



A number of smaller fires continue to burn around the state as well.

ave been ordered to leave their homes as rapidly spreading brush fires fanned by strong gusts scorch towns across California, leaving dozens of houses in ruins.in Sonoma County since starting late Wednesday night, one of the fires has chased 2,000 residents from their homes as emergency responders struggle to hold back the flames.Facing up to 70-mph winds, however, firefighters have only managed to contain about five percent of the blaze, according to Cal Fire. So far, nearly 50 structures have been lost.The conflagration in Sonoma County - known as the 'Kincade' fire - continues to tear across swaths of northern California's wine country, and is thought to have been started by a malfunctioning power line operated by Pacific Gas & Electric,The ALERT Wildfire program, a joint effort of the Universities of Nevada, UC San Diego and Oregon, captured the moment the fire ignited on camera.While covering a smaller area of around 4,000 acres,on Thursday, with 50,000 residents asked to leave their homes and several structures destroyed, according to the LA County Fire Department. Interstate 5 was also shut down.