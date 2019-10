As the country watches in horror a Texas father's legal battle to prevent his ex-wife from "transitioning" their seven-year-old son into a faux girl, a growing chorus of Americans is demanding state and federal leaders intervene to save James Younger.On Monday, a Dallas jury ruled 11-1 against father Jeffrey Younger in his fight against his ex-wife, Dr. Anna Georgulas, who wants to subject young James to puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones as well as legally force his father to treat him as a girl. Mr. Younger contends that all of this is being pursued against his son's will.As of the time of this writing,LifeSiteNews has also launched its own petition calling to support James and his father, which will be delivered to the governor and Jeffrey Younger. LifeSite's petition has collected more than 26,000 signatures so far."Conservatives would be wise to pressure Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick to convene a special session of the legislature and criminalize all non-medical removals of male or female genitalia," Conservative Review senior editor Daniel Horowitz said . "Other states where Republicans control the governorship and state legislature should be encouraged to do so as well. In addition, Senate Republicans, who seem to have nothing better to do with their time anyway, should pass legislation stripping the federal courts of jurisdiction to interfere with these state laws."Several prominent conservative commentators also called on Gov. Abbott and state and federal lawmakers to intervene, as well as for President Donald Trump to help bring more attention to the case:Many also spoke out more generally to register their disgust and express support for James and his father."The case is also about third party reproduction," she continued. "Current law permits the separation of genetic motherhood from gestational motherhood from legal motherhood from care-giving motherhood. The best interest of this child, of any child is for all those aspects of motherhood to be united in one person, the one and only mother."PETITION: Support dad fighting to stop 7-year-old son's 'gender transition' Sign the petition here. "And of course, the case is also about the transgender ideology," Dr. Morse said.I call on all people of good will, including the Governor of Texas and the President of the United States, to speak out against this."