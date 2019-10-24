On Monday, a Dallas jury ruled 11-1 against father Jeffrey Younger in his fight against his ex-wife, Dr. Anna Georgulas, who wants to subject young James to puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones as well as legally force his father to treat him as a girl. Mr. Younger contends that all of this is being pursued against his son's will.
The case has sparked intense national outrage even as the mainstream press largely ignores it, with experts warning that not only is affirming a child's gender confusion psychologically unhealthy in the long run, but exposure to sex-change hormones carries serious physical risks including infertility, impairment of adult sex function, and reduced life expectancy.
As of the time of this writing, a Change.org petition calling on Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and state lawmakers to intervene has received more than 211,000 signatures. LifeSiteNews has also launched its own petition calling to support James and his father, which will be delivered to the governor and Jeffrey Younger. LifeSite's petition has collected more than 26,000 signatures so far.
"Conservatives would be wise to pressure Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick to convene a special session of the legislature and criminalize all non-medical removals of male or female genitalia," Conservative Review senior editor Daniel Horowitz said. "Other states where Republicans control the governorship and state legislature should be encouraged to do so as well. In addition, Senate Republicans, who seem to have nothing better to do with their time anyway, should pass legislation stripping the federal courts of jurisdiction to interfere with these state laws."
Several prominent conservative commentators also called on Gov. Abbott and state and federal lawmakers to intervene, as well as for President Donald Trump to help bring more attention to the case:
Many also spoke out more generally to register their disgust and express support for James and his father.
"This case is not just about transgenderism. It is also about divorce: the family court judge has the authority to grant everything the mother requests," Ruth Institute founder and president Dr. Jennifer Roback Morse told LifeSiteNews. "Whether the father cuts the boys' hair, or is sufficiently 'affirming' can determine whether he gets to see his own sons. Family courts already routinely make custody and visitation dependent upon monitoring highly personal and intimate aspects of a law-abiding family's life.
"The case is also about third party reproduction," she continued. "Current law permits the separation of genetic motherhood from gestational motherhood from legal motherhood from care-giving motherhood. The best interest of this child, of any child is for all those aspects of motherhood to be united in one person, the one and only mother." She also warned that "people who are determined to have a child at all costs sometimes develop (or already have) serious control issues," and if "half of what Mr. Younger reports on his Save James website it true, Dr. Georgulas has serious control issues."
"And of course, the case is also about the transgender ideology," Dr. Morse said. "With virtually no clinical standards, adults are making irrevocable decisions on young children. This little boy's body is perfectly healthy. The sex of his body is not 'wrong' and does not need to be surgically or chemically altered. I call on all people of good will, including the Governor of Texas and the President of the United States, to speak out against this."
Gov. Abbott responded Wednesday evening with an announcement that the situation "is being looked into by the Texas Attorney General's Office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services."
Comment: UPDATE October 24th: The judge presiding over the case of the father, Jeffrey Younger, ruled today that the parents will have joint conservatorship over James, which includes making joint medical decisions for the child. Unfortunately, the judge also put a gag order on both parents so that they cannot speak to the press about the case which means that the the Save James website will have to be shut down. However, Blogger Matt Walsh started the hashtag #protectjamesyounger on twitter that has been used in tweets over 41,000 times and a petition created by LifeSiteNews in support of Jeffrey Younger's efforts to protect his son from being transitioned into a girl has been signed by over 58,000 people.