Friday, Sept. 21: We had the boys over. The boys took turns telling stories and James made up a story about five little boys (himself, his brother and my three sons) who were such good friends that they magically turned into pumpkins, so they could stay in the pumpkin patch together forever. He didn't say kids. He specifically and happily referred to himself as a boy.



Saturday, Oct. 20: We all went on a walk to the park. We had such fun! It had rained the night before. On the walk, James slipped and got his clothes dirty. He asked if he could borrow some of my boys' shorts and if I could wash his clothes. I said sure! - and went to grab something he could wear. While I was looking, he said, 'Guess what Mrs. Sarah? You don't need to find a shirt because boys don't have to wear them if you're hot!' I laughed and told him I guess that's a good thing about being a boy! He said, 'Yes, it is!'



Saturday, Nov. 3: His mother came to pick up the boys to take them to [his brother's] soccer game. James hugged his dad and said, 'Love you.' He refused to go to the soccer game as a girl with mom and stayed with dad. That evening they came to our house.

Six-year-old James is caught in a gender identity nightmare. Under his mom's care in Dallas, Texas, James obediently lives as a trans girl named "Luna." But given the choice when he's with dad, he's all boy - his sex at birth.In their divorce proceedings,I learned of James' plight on a recent visit to Plano, Texas, where I spoke to teenagers about my own transgender story. I lived through a similar scenario when I was his age.When his mother, a pediatrician, took James for counseling, she chose a gender transition therapist who diagnosed him with gender dysphoria, a mental conflict between physical sex and perceived gender.The diagnosis is critical, because labeling a child with gender dysphoria can trigger a series of physical and mental consequences for the child and has legal ramifications in the ongoing custody case. Get it wrong and young James's life is irrevocably harmed.The criteria for a diagnosis of childhood gender dysphoria are that a child be persistent, consistent, and insistent about being the opposite sex. James's mom is "all in" on the diagnosis of gender dysphoria and assisting with social transition. She used the name Luna to enroll him as a girl in first grade, and provides only female clothes.The transition therapist has observed that James is not consistent, insistent, or persistent in the desire to become "Luna." For example, a dossier filed with the Dallas court says that, under the skilled eyes of the therapist, the child was presented two pieces of paper, one with the word "James" and one with the word "Luna," and asked to pick the name he preferred.The glaring disparity between a child's preferred identity when in the presence of one parent versus the other should cause a therapist to reassess, perhaps nullify the diagnosis of gender dysphoria, and terminate any steps toward transition. But in the case of James, this hasn't happened.When James is away from his mother, he consistently rejects the idea that he is "Luna girl" or that he wants to be a girl.Eyewitness accounts from friends corroborate dad's observations of James preferring to be a boy. Bill Lovell, the senior pastor of Christ Church Carrollton, wrote : "Based on the three occasions I've spent time with him, I'd say he acts and looks unmistakably like a healthy six-year-old boy... I am praying for James, an average six-year-old boy, a sweet-natured, intelligent, lovable and at this point particularly vulnerable young man, caught up in a titanic clash of worldviews."Ellen Grigsby shared in an email her observations after meeting James and his fraternal twin brother for the first time: "They were both 'all boy' and were having a great time. Both boys were absolutely dressed as boys and behaving as boys."Sarah Scott is a family friend and mother of three boys who frequently play with James and his brother. She and her husband are sensitive to allowing James to lead the way in gender choices such as names, pronouns, and clothing. I asked her the obvious question: "How do you know James does not want to be a girl?" Sarah responded in an email with several examples she's seen of James' desire to remain a boy:James exhibits no desire to be "Luna" the girl except when he is with his mother. The boy's behavior offers a stinging rebuke of the diagnosis of gender dysphoria. This by all accounts is not a true or clinically correct diagnosis of gender dysphoria.Unlike James, I was an adult at the time of my diagnosis. Grandma was gone by then, but the therapist, like so many today, affirmed my cross-gender identity and guided me through gender transition. He provided access to hormones and surgery and I soon had the full gender-affirming surgery and identified as "Laura." I felt that my gender identity and biological sex were at odds, butWhat this mom is doing to James looks very much like what my grandmother did to me by affirming me in the purple dress. My grandmother didn't intend to harm me, but her actions destroyed my childhood and my family and consumed nearly 50 years of my life.James has no idea what he is in for or how his gender journey will play out, but with an incorrect diagnosis it will be ugly. I became very concerned about James because he is not exhibiting the diagnostic attributes of gender dysphoria. His gender preferences are not consistent or insistent, but flip back and forth, according to which parent is present.Misdiagnosis of gender dysphoria happens around the world, and people's lives are harmed when it does. I wanted people to see what I see, that people of all ages have been incorrectly diagnosed with gender dysphoria, so I wrote a book, " Trans Life Survivors ," that shares many first-hand stories of misdiagnosis of gender dysphoria and the heart-breaking results.Pediatrician Michelle Cretella, executive director of the American College of Pediatricians, describes the pediatric community's encouragement of sex change and hormonal treatments for children asA questionable diagnosis locks a vulnerable child into an alternate gender identity long before they can understand what is happening or where it might lead. It's up to the adults to observe the child carefully, consider and question the grey areas, and ultimately guard innocent children against hasty diagnoses and conclusions about something so fundamental as their gender identity.Walt Heyer is an accomplished author and public speaker with a passion for mentoring individuals whose lives have been torn apart by unnecessary gender-change surgery.