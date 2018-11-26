© Chris Ison/PA Wire.



700%

"moulder of young minds"

"anecdotally . . . the symptoms [of ASD] have [often] disappeared once the [gender] dysphoria has been treated".

"initiated and maintained by social and peer contagion"

At Dorothy Stringer School in Brighton, the wind of gender change is blowing hard. Hailed by Tatler magazine as the coolest state secondary in town, with a "liberal vibe" to fit its progressive catchment area, Dorothy Stringer is at the forefront of something very cool indeed.The head teacher, Richard Bradford, said the figures, the highest yet revealed in any school in the country, were from a survey of his students by the local council. The number of "openly trans children" who had "approached us with their families to say that they are transgender [was] much lower", he said.To trans activist groups that focus on young people, such as Mermaids and Gendered Intelligence, this is a flowering of public awareness and acceptance that has lifted people's fear of revealing their innate gender identities.Others say this cannot be the whole reason. "If that's the case," said Jane Galloway, a parent and women's rights campaigner. Over the same five-year period there has been a rise in the number of adults referred for gender treatment of 240% - big, but lower than for children.Part of the explanation, say some professionals, is the activist groups themselves. Helped by funding from the public sector, the national lottery and the BBC's Children in Need, they have undergone their own transition, from marginalised outsiders to darlings of the Establishment, fixtures of official panels and glossy diversity awards ceremonies.In Brighton, an LGBT charity called Allsorts Youth Project has launched the UK's first group for "trans or gender-questioning" children aged 5 to 11. As of March, according to Allsorts documents, it had 27 local members with an average age of nine. "Trans adults facilitate the space in order to give children positive role models," the documents say. The charity's Facebook profile picture states: "Allsorts means family."Allsorts, which received £166,000 in public and lottery funding last year, also has a group for children aged 11 to 15 with 76 members (some not trans) and an average age of 14. It runs awareness sessions for children, and training for staff, in nearly all Brighton's state secondary schools, Dorothy Stringer included, as well as five primaries. It wrote the "trans inclusion schools toolkit" that schools use to determine their policies.The latest edition, released last month, says sex-education teachers must tell children that "most rather than all boys have a penis" and "most rather than all girls have a vagina". It says parents who question their child's wish to transition can be referred to Allsorts support groups, or even reported to social services. Moore says she knows of one family, not in Brighton, where a 15-year-old girl was taken into care after her parents resisted her wish to be a boy.There is much more moulding online. In thousands of Instagram posts, Tumblr messages and YouTube "vlogs", impressionable young people, largely girls, are told by upbeat, pretty folk slightly older than themselves how transitioning can be an escape route from uncertainty, autism, friendlessness, abuse, the pains of puberty, or homosexuality. Being a young lesbian is less cool.After nine months, Lily's daughter desisted, but only after her mother took away her phone.Trans groups reinforce some of the YouTube narratives. Mermaids' chief executive, Susie Green, routinely invokes suicide to urge more and earlier medical intervention.Michael Biggs, a sociologist at Oxford University, said he knew of no scientifically rigorous study of suicide among trans young people in the UK. The statistics cited by Green come from LGBT advocacy groups using two self-selected samples, one of 594 young trans people, the other of 27.A disproportionate number of young people seeking treatment have autistic spectrum disorder (ASD). For them, another trans charity, Gires, goes further even than the vloggers, claiming thatIn Brighton and other places, a combination of the web, trans activism, awareness classes at school and the pressures of adolescence may have helped produce a condition that an American academic, Lisa Littman, calls "rapid onset gender dysphoria" (ROGD).In Britain, one parent said her daughter had expressed a wish to transition at the same time as two other children in her class, but the school "hadn't seemed to clock that anything was wrong".Trans activists fiercely dispute the existence of ROGD and the research base for it remains extremely limited. Polly Carmichael, director of the NHS gender service for youngsters, has said thatIntriguingly, in every year for the past five, the NHS area covering Surrey, Kent and Sussex, which includes Brighton, has sent more children to Carmichael's service than the whole of Greater London - although it has half the population.Professionals are under pressure. A Brighton teacher said: "What's happening is worrying and many of us know it, but nobody wants to speak up and get shot." The NHS gender service is caught between the demands of groups such as Mermaids, which want children given, and women's campaigners, who accuse it of already bending too far to activists.NHS England has signed an agreement, influenced by trans activists, never to "suppress an individual's expression of . . . gender identity". This still allows a range of treatments, but Richard Byng, a GP and professor in primary care research at Plymouth University, warned of the "potential harm of overdiagnosis and overtreatment" and said that "medical practitioners should follow a framework of evidence, not simply respond to client expectations".