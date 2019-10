© Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

The link between Azov and acts of terror in America is clear.

A state-sponsored Ukrainian ultra-nationalist paramilitary unit with neo-Nazi roots has accused a group of US lawmakers of slander after they suggested it should be listed as a terrorist organization.They wrote that the shooter in Christchurch, New Zealand had ties with Azov and "routinely wore a neo-Nazi symbol associated with them." The massacre, which left 51 people dead, directly inspired the recent mass shootings in Poway, California and El Paso, Texas, the lawmakers said, accusing Azov of "radicalizing" American citizens.Azov quickly jumped to dismiss these claims as "nothing more than an informational attack against Ukraine, its sovereignty and state security." The group also seized the opportunity to boast about being "one of the most well-known and most capable Ukrainian units," and having earned respect at home and abroad for its "glory in combat."Formed shortly after a civil war broke out in eastern Ukraine in 2014, the Azov Regiment is mostly comprised of far-right volunteers, many of whom openly express white nationalist and neo-Nazi beliefs. The unit's logo is the 'Wolfsangel' rune used by the German 2nd SS Panzer Division 'Das Reich' in WWII. Its members regularly participate in torchlight processions, honoring the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), which fought alongside Hitler.The regiment was eventually incorporated into the Ukrainian National Guard, retaining its symbols. With some rare exceptions, the Western mainstream media and politicians have paid little or no attention to Azov and similar far-right units supported by Kiev.