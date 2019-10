© Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch

That stash of Hustler magazines? Powerful visual narratives. The femdom compilation video? A bold statement on power relations. This may soon be taught at one UK university, which will let students study pornography.Starting in 2020, students of Art History and Visual Culture at the University of Exeter will be able to take a module entitled 'Pornography: Bodies, Sex and representation', where they will learn all about the main theories and debates surrounding the making, spreading and consumption of - porn.The module will delve into a range of erotic material, including historically-censored films, gay and feminist porn, and amateur pornography.Though a university module, students won't be analyzing the fluid dynamics of a perfect 'money shot,' or crunching the numbers to find out the business secrets of the most successful smut vendors. Instead, they'll be examining the subject through the lens of the social sciences.Students won't be asked to bring tissues to the lecture hall, as the module will be a heavy affair, "guided by the highest standards of academic integrity and rigour," according to the university's website . Nevertheless, the university warned that materials of a "graphic, controversial and/or explicit nature will be used" which some students may find offensive.Outside academia, the notion that youngsters need to improve their "porn literacy" is one being taken seriously in public health circles. For example, high schools in Boston, Massachusetts are rolling out porn literacy programs to combat negative perceptions about sex that can arise when kids learn about intimacy from PornHub.