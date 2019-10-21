© Jason Lee / Reuters



The number of rich Chinese has surpassed the count of wealthy Americans for the first time as both countries keep churning out millionaires, a study by Credit Suisse showed.The Swiss bank's annual wealth survey released on Monday found"Despite the trade tension between the United States and China over the past 12 months, both countries have fared strongly in wealth creation, contributing $3.8 trillion and $1.9 trillion respectively," said Nannette Hechler-Fayd'herbe, global head of economics and research at Credit Suisse CSGN.S., the study found.The United States added more than half of this number - 675,000 new millionaires - to its sizeable stock.The report estimates that 55,920 adults are worth at least $100 million and 4,830 have net assets above $500 million.It forecast global wealth — which increased 2.6% over the past year — would rise by 27% over the next five years to $459 trillion by 2024. The number of millionaires would also grow over this period to almost 63 million."While it is too early to say wealth inequality is now in a downward phase,," it said.