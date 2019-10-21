Rivals News Corp Australia and Nine, among others, printed front pages which showed blacked-out, 'redacted' text emblazoned with red stamps that read "secret."
The protest was organized by the Right to Know Coalition, with the support of numerous TV, radio, newspaper and digital outlets.
Collectively, the press are arguing against national security laws which are stifling the freedom of the press and, in doing so, creating a "culture of secrecy" in Australia wherein freedom of information requests relating to even the most trivial government affairs are being denied. Some 60 laws relating to secrecy have been passed in the past two decades.
ABC Managing Director David Anderson warned that "Australia is at risk of becoming the world's most secretive democracy." The Australian media argue the government is trying to penalize whistleblowing, criminalize journalism, and infringe upon the public's right to know.
The protest comes after a series of high-profile raids on the offices of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and the home of a News Corp Australia journalist following the publication of articles detailing alleged war crimes and domestic spying carried out by the government.
Three journalists may face prosecution following the raids for their part in the whistleblower articles' publication.
During these press investigations, it was revealed that the Australian Secret Intelligence Service had bugged the offices of Timor-Leste officials during a multimillion-dollar resource negotiation in 2004.
Meanwhile, Australian Tax Office whistleblower Richard Boyle is facing up to 161 years in prison for revealing abuse of powers by the Australian tax authority apparatus.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that while press freedom was important, it is still subject to the rule of law, adding that "no one was above the law."
That includes me, or any journalist, or anyone else.A press freedom inquiry is under way, the findings of which will be revealed in parliament next year. The media are fighting for the right to challenge government applications for warrants against journalists, while calling for freedom of information and defamation law reform, and the introduction of special protections for journalists and public sector whistleblowers.
Except the governments.
It really is sickening to see people punished harshly for disclosing the illegal behaviors of governments and it is revealing of how bad things have become when newspapers are openly protesting instead of being the gov. mouthpiece.
Being the authority, the gov's should be held to the highest standards of integrity, instead they are the role models for crooks, liars and thieves.
Governments sure don't like to see their perfidy exposed in plain sight for everyone to see.