That includes me, or any journalist, or anyone else.

In a rare show of unity, all major news outlets in Australia have staged a mass protest against increasingly draconian secrecy laws passed by the government, which are infringing on press freedom and the public's right to know.Rivals News Corp Australia and Nine, among others, printed front pages which showed blacked-out, 'redacted' text emblazoned with red stamps that read "secret."The protest was organized by the Right to Know Coalition, with the support of numerous TV, radio, newspaper and digital outlets.The Australian media argue the government is trying to penalize whistleblowing, criminalize journalism, and infringe upon the public's right to know.Three journalists may face prosecution following the raids for their part in the whistleblower articles' publication.Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that while press freedom was important, it is still subject to the rule of law, adding that "no one was above the law."