A military-aged Afghan migrant has been arrested for murdering a 32-year-old asylum center social worker and 63-year-old farmer, Austrian police say.The 33-year-old Afghan 'asylum seeker', whose name hasn't yet to be released by Austrian authorities, is currently under investigation on suspicion of two counts of murders, the Associated Press reports Those that came to the social worker's aid are also said to have suffered serious injuries after the Afghan attacked them as well.Shortly after the suspect was arrested in the close by city of Linz, in Upper Austria.According to authorities, the Afghan migrant had first come to Austria in 2015 before having his request for asylum rejected. When the murders took place, his appeal against the rejection was currently pending.In August, another migrant from Afghanistan was arrested by authorities for trying to burn down the office of Austria's national populist Freedom Party (FPÖ).