knife
A military-aged Afghan migrant has been arrested for murdering a 32-year-old asylum center social worker and 63-year-old farmer, Austrian police say.

The 33-year-old Afghan 'asylum seeker', whose name hasn't yet to be released by Austrian authorities, is currently under investigation on suspicion of two counts of murders, the Associated Press reports.

It's said that on Monday, the Afghan migrant attacked the social worker employed his asylum center with a knife over a dispute about a job at the migrant shelter in Wullowitz, close to the border with the Czech Republic. The social worker reportedly died after he sustained severe injuries from being stabbed multiple times.

Those that came to the social worker's aid are also said to have suffered serious injuries after the Afghan attacked them as well. The attacker, who then fled the scene of the heinous murder, then allegedly murdered a 62-year-old farmer before he stole his vehicle.

Shortly after the suspect was arrested in the close by city of Linz, in Upper Austria.

According to authorities, the Afghan migrant had first come to Austria in 2015 before having his request for asylum rejected. When the murders took place, his appeal against the rejection was currently pending.

In August, another migrant from Afghanistan was arrested by authorities for trying to burn down the office of Austria's national populist Freedom Party (FPÖ).