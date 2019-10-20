© EPA



Nineteen South Korean students were detained after scaling the wall of the US envoy's residence in Seoul, in protest of American presence in their country.The students were taken into a local station for questioning on Friday after illegally entering ambassador Harry Harris' home, police said.The group, which identifies itself as a coalition of progressive university students, posted photos on its Facebook account in which several members climbed over the wall of the house of ambassador Harry Harris using ladders.In a separate video, apparently broadcast live from inside the compound,."There was no immediate comment from the US Embassy about the incident.In June, the same student group had held a forum to present their "research findings" on the achievements of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, lauding him as a caring and influential leader.The students also attempted to break into the US Embassy in Seoul last January before being stopped by police.