Uttar Pradesh: Students, teachers can no longer use mobile phones in colleges
Fri, 18 Oct 2019 18:11 UTC
The state government issued a blanket ban on the use of mobile phones in colleges and universities. The directorate of higher education in the state issued a circular in this regard, say media reports.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already banned the use of mobile phones during his official meetings, including cabinet meetings, after finding that the officers and ministers were busy with their mobile phones while important matters were being discussed.
The ban is applicable not only to students. The teaching faculty too are banned from using mobile phones in the campus.
In the circular, the directorate of higher education justified the move, noting that a large number of students and teachers are spending an inordinate amount of time on mobile phones during college hours. It said the ban is aimed at ensuring better teaching environment for students across all colleges and universities in the state.
Bezel Bub 2019-10-18T17:12:26Z
Its about time someone started to reign the insanity in....the human race is swiping / texting its way into eternity. Last job I had you could not even bring your phone onto the job property and if a supervisor saw you with one, you could get fired....
Jason · 2019-10-18T18:32:54Z
Should slow down the zombie apocalypse
They made a wasteland and called it peace.
- Tacitus
We all learn by example and obviously the cartel learned from the best / worst. Guess you have to fight fire with fire
Should slow down the zombie apocalypse
From the link to EPA: Each of these gases can remain in the atmosphere for different amounts of time, ranging from a few years to thousands of...
Celebrate good times Come On Celebrate good times Come On There's a party going on right here A celebration to last throughout the year So bring...
Hmmmmm, 15 French and German holocaust historians are going to guide the gullible!