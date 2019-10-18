Students in colleges and universities in Uttar Pradesh will no longer be able to bring or use mobile phones in campuses.The state government issued a blanket ban on the use of mobile phones in colleges and universities. The directorate of higher education in the state issued a circular in this regard, say media reports.The ban is applicable not only to students. The teaching faculty too are banned from using mobile phones in the campus.In the circular, the directorate of higher education justified the move, noting that a large number of students and teachers are spending an inordinate amount of time on mobile phones during college hours.