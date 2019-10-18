Cell phone
Students in colleges and universities in Uttar Pradesh will no longer be able to bring or use mobile phones in campuses.

The state government issued a blanket ban on the use of mobile phones in colleges and universities. The directorate of higher education in the state issued a circular in this regard, say media reports.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already banned the use of mobile phones during his official meetings, including cabinet meetings, after finding that the officers and ministers were busy with their mobile phones while important matters were being discussed.

The ban is applicable not only to students. The teaching faculty too are banned from using mobile phones in the campus.

In the circular, the directorate of higher education justified the move, noting that a large number of students and teachers are spending an inordinate amount of time on mobile phones during college hours. It said the ban is aimed at ensuring better teaching environment for students across all colleges and universities in the state.