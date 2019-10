French luxury brand Christian Dior apologized on Thursday and said it supported China's territorial sovereignty after it was criticized for using a map of China that excluded Taiwan in a presentation.Taiwan is China's most sensitive territorial issue. Beijing considers the self-ruled island a wayward province and part of "one China".The incident involving the map occurred, posts on China's Weibo social media platform showed.A staff member at the university's careers office told Reuters that Dior had held a recruitment event on Wednesday and there had been an issue with the maps it had shown.Dior, which is part of luxury group LVMH ( LVMH.PA ), said in a post on its Weibo account that"Dior first extendsmade by a Dior staff member at a campus presentation," the company said, without providing more details about the event.it said, adding that it would take precautions to prevent similar incidents from happening.Dior is the latest firm to become involved in political issues involving China, which has been more assertive in its territorial claims and how it expects foreign companies doing businesses in China to describe them.The topic "Dior statement" was among the most viewed on Weibo on Thursday with about 100 million views.