The government website published the map as part of a fact sheet about Palestinian immigrants in New Zealand, showing Israel highlighted in blue and marked as 'Palestine'. The West Bank is not included in the highlighted area.The institute's director, Ashley Church, described the map as "incredibly offensive and the equivalent of New Zealand Immigration displaying a map of the UK which removed Scotland and Wales and referred to the entirety of the British Isles as England," the Jewish News reports which the Institute took issue with. The document also refers to the "massive repression of Palestinians" caused by Israel during the Second Intifada, and points to Israel's economic sanctions and blockade on Gaza.Ikea was forced to apologize in February after it sold a map that was missing New Zealand. The tourism board even launched a #GetNZontheMap campaign last year, featuring Prime Minister Jacinda Arden.