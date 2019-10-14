James Comey
The DOJ's IG report detailing the deep state's FISA abuse will be released this Friday, October 18, according to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo (see video below). The report has been assembled by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz, who has focused on abuses of power, FISA court fraud and possible criminal conduct by deep state operatives like James Comey and Andrew McCabe.

We've previously described this pending report as "rolling truth grenades into deep state bunkers."

According to Bartiromo, the report is, "as thick as a telephone book."

The imminent release of the IG report may help explain the rapid acceleration of panic among Democrats and the deep state media as the truth bombs about corruption, collusion and fraud are about to be ignited.

The IG report is just one of several investigative efforts under way at the DOJ that may lead to criminal indictments for treasonous Obama-era officials who abused their power at the FBI and DOJ to illegally frame Donald J Trump for an imaginary "Russia collusion" scheme that was entirely fabricated by the deep state itself. "The FBI, under Comey's Directorship, obtained one FISA warrant and three subsequent renewals on Carter Page beginning in October of 2016 and ending in June of 2017," reports The Gateway Pundit.

For the next five days, the CIA-run corporate media is going to go ballistic with fabricated "whistleblowers," fake news lies and media hoaxes in a last-ditch effort to derail the IG report and stop Barr's investigations into criminal conduct.

