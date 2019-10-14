Junqueras was among nine separatist leaders who were sentenced to between nine and 13 years in prison for sedition for their part in the region's failed 2017 independence bid which captured headlines around the world.
A further three defendants were found guilty of disobedience but were not handed prison sentences for their participation in both the banned referendum and short-lived independence declaration. All defendants were acquitted of the most serious charge of rebellion.
"It is time to react ... for the future of our sons and daughters. For democracy. For Europe. For Catalonia," the former leader wrote on Twitter.
Comment: And react they did...
Protests erupt in Barcelona as citizens vent anger at harsh sentences for Catalan referendum organizers
People are gathering in the streets of the Catalan capital Barcelona, to protest the sentencing of nine people to lengthy jail terms for their roles in the 2017 independence referendum.
Barcelona is bracing for a day of mass protests, with local students leading the build-up for what is promised to be a "Democratic Tsunami".
Several streets have been blocked by demonstrators. Further disruptions of traffic are expected as more people take to the streets later in the day. Protest rallies have also been reported in several big Catalan municipalities, such as Girona and Lleida.