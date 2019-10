The residents of one Mexican city have grown so dissatisfied with their mayor over unfulfilled election promises that they turned vigilante to make their feelings known, kidnapping the man and dragging him behind a truck.Footage of the moment of his initial capture show skirmishes as a group of men attempt to force him over to the vehicle, with onlookers jeering. Some men appear to be trying to prevent them from seizing the mayor.Eleven people have been arrested so far by police investigating the incident, El Heraldo reports , and 10 people were injured in the fracas.