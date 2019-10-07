© unknown

About the author



Valery Kulikov, expert politologist, writes exclusively for the online magazine New Eastern Outlook

The wave of protests that erupted across Iraq on October 1, according to a number of reports, resulted in dozens of civilian deaths and several hundred injured protesters. As it's been reported by Al Arabiya TV station, human rights activists claim thatThe unrest that was sparked by the frustration that local residents share over thefollowed by all sorts of other political demands. In spite of the attempts that local authorities make to restore order by imposing a curfew, the intensity of the protests wouldn't die down. There are tires burning in the streets, demonstrators assaulting airports and government buildings.Egypt's Sasa Post states that. Demonstrations have swept all the large cities of the country, except for those that remain in the hands of ISIS terrorists in the northern and western parts of the country.Even though Al Jazeera alleges there's no leader to head the protest movement, a number of Arab observers have already expressed their doubts about the validity of such allegations. In their opinion aas there have been reports about law enforcement units suffering losses.They can hardly be described as religious conservatives and it is difficult to suspect them of being influenced by clerics.What started out as youth's attempt to express frustration over the existing social policies would be hijacked by an angry mob chanting extreme political demands, like the replacement of the parliamentary republic with a presidential one, stepping down of Adil Abdul-Mahdi al-Muntafiki and his substitution with the former security chief General Abdul Wahab al-Saidi.It's clear that the increasingly anti-Iranian tone of the protests serves as yet another indicator of the possible involvement of external forces in the events that unfold in Iraq these days. Against this backdrop, it's noteworthy that the Lebanese Al Akhbar recalls that last summer an informed source in the Iraqi military department predicted what was about to happen, while stating that Washington was extremely concerned about the growing influence of Iran in his country. In his opinion, such protests would serve as a warning served to the Iraqi authorities in a bid to prevent the two countries from leaning closer together.It's also noteworthy that a couple of weeks ago the sitting US Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, Marshall Billingslea announced that the people of Iraq fell "victims" of the close ties that Baghdad and Tehran share.However, the US is not the only player that would try combating Iran's influence in Iraq, asSince mid-summer, both Israeli and US combat aircraft and drones have made over two dozen sorties, bombing a number of targets across Iraq from those near the border with Syria in the Al Anbar Governorate to those on the borderline with Iran. But, which has already been dubbed as "Iranian proxies" in the West.Against this background, there wasthat was forced to suspend its work until the date when the curfew is lifted.This gathering is the commemoration of the memory of Husayn ibn Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Mohammad and the third Shia imam, who fell in combat together with his faithful comrades-in-arms in 680 at the hands of the caliph Yazid's soldiers from the Umayyad dynasty. This year the pilgrimage to Iraq is to begin in two weeks.The annual public gathering is no less important for millions of Shiites than the regular pilgrimage to Mecca for the rest of the Muslims of the planet: according to official Iraqi media, more than 22 million believers took part in the ceremony at the end of the 40-day mourning period following Ashura last year, making this gathering a couple of times more numerous that last year's Hajj. To coordinate and facilitate the movement of Iranian pilgrims, Tehran sent its representatives to Iraq mere days before the protests broke out. This collaboration and other bilateral contacts between Iraq and Iran that are only getting more numerous are received rather enviously both in Washington and Tel-Aviv.that are commonly used by Shia traveling to Iraq to visit the shrines of Shia imams.There's little doubt that by sabotaging this year's Shia pilgrimage those forces behind the protests will increase the frustration of the populations of Iraq and Iran.