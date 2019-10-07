© Fort Russ

A senior Hashd al-Shaabi (Iraqi Popular Forces) commander warned that theHadi al-Khorasani revealed that the US forces were conducting drills and exercises on the Syrian border to make the ground prepared for the ISIL terrorists to infiltrate into the Iraqi desert."The Hashd al-Shaabi security forces and fighters have taken full control of the border with Syria," he said."There are areas on the border strip that are under the control of the US forces," Khorasani said.He pointed out that the US drills were due to include a crackdown on the ISIS militants fleeing from Syria to Iraq, butRelevant reports said late last month that the US-backed ISIS terrorists in the bordering areas of southeastern Syria attacked the Syrian Army positions in a bid to block the reopening of a corridor that links the country to Iraq."Tha Syrian field source told the Arabic-language website of Sputnik news agency.He added that the intelligence and logistical forces of the Syrian army rapidly reacted to the terrorists' attacks, killing several of them and forcing others to flee the region. The source said thatAl-Qa'em, an Iraqi town that lies near the strategic border crossing that links to the Syrian town of Albu Kamal, was retaken at the beginning of November last year. Later the Iraqi military announced that it had restored control over the checkpoints on the border with Syria. From time to time, the USAF launches attacks against the crossing to prevent links between Syria and Iraq.