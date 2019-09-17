© Leaked documents from the Serbian arms factory Krusik
The scanned passport of a US private contractor who transported 20,000 pcs. of 122 mm Grad rockets from Serbia to Saudi Arabia
Leaked documents including scanned passports of US, Saudi and UAE arms dealers and government officials expose for the first time an international weapons shipment network for arming militants in Yemen, including Islamic State terrorists in Yemen.
Recently I anonymously received explosive documents from the Serbian state-owned arms manufacturer Krusik, including e-mails, internal memos, contracts, photos, delivery schedules, and packing lists with lot numbers of weapons and their buyers. Among the leaked documents I also received scanned passports of arms dealers and government officials from the US, Saudi Arabia and UAE. They visited the Serbian arms factory to purchase weapons (mortar shells and rockets) on behalf of the US Government, Saudi Defence Ministry and UAE Army. Some of these weapons, however, have ended up with terrorists in Yemen.
Tracing Islamic State weapons in Yemen back to their suppliers
Serbian mortar shells manufactured by the Serbian state-owned arms factory Krusik can often be seen in the hands of Islamic State terrorists in their propaganda videos in Yemen.
I traced back two particular lots of Serbian mortar shells whose identification marks were clearly visible. I used the documents that were leaked to me from the Serbian arms factory Krusik to find out who had originally ordered and purchased these lots of weapons.
This still image taken from an Islamic State video in Yemen shows mortar shells 82 mm M74 HE lot 04/18 from the Serbian arms factory Krusik along with mortar shells from Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The two letters KV mean that those mortar shells were manufactured by the Serbian arms factory Krusik (K stands for Krusik and V - for Valjevo, the town where the factory is located). The following digits 04/18 mean that the mortar shells are lot 04, produced in 2018.
The packing list of 10,500 pcs. of 82 mm M74 HE mortar shells KV lot 04/18. The consignor is Jugoimport SDPR, Serbia and the consignee is the American company Alliant Techsystems LLC.
According to the documents, such 82 mm M74HE mortar shells KV lot 04/18 which appear in the Islamic State video in Yemen were purchased by the American company Alliant Techsystems LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of ATK Orbital, USA) on behalf of the US Government
. The end user indicated is the Afghan Army.
However, weapons from this particular lot appear with Islamic State terrorists in Yemen.
These mortar shells 81 mm M72 HE KV Lot 01/18 were purchased by the Saudi Ministry of Defence, according to documents from the manufacturer Krusik. The exporter was the Serbian private company GIM, represented by the Serbian interior minister Nebojsa Stefanivic's father - Branko Stefanovic. Besides being interior minister, his son Nebojsa Stefanivic is also the vice prime minister of Serbia.
As of 1 June 2018 Krusik manufactured a total of 11,880 pcs. of 81 mm M72 HE mortar shells Lot 01/18, as those in the Islamic State photo in Yemen. The exporter was the Serbian arms company GIM.
A total of 15,000 pcs. of 81 mm M72 HE mortar shells which GIM purchased from Krusik were exported to Saudi Arabia in 2018.
GIM signed four contracts with Saudi Arabia for the delivery of 517,000 pcs. of mortar shells from Krusik (one contract - in 2016, and three contracts - in 2018 respectively). The exporter from Serbia was GIM and the importers in Saudi Arabia were two private companies: Rinad Al Jazira, Saudi Arabia and Larkmont Holdings LTD, an offshore company registered in the British Virgin Islands. The end user was the Ministry of Defence of Saudi Arabia.
The Government of Saudi Arabia declares that the weapons which Rinad Al Jazira purchased from GIM are for the use of the Saudi Ministry of Defence and will not be re-exported without the consent of the Serbian Government. However, the same 81 mm HE mortar shells appear in Islamic State photos in Yemen.
The Serbian vice prime minister's father Branko Stefanovic mediated the arms deals with Saudi Arabia.
Nebojsa Stefanovic, Serbian vice prime minister Branko Stefanovic, representative of GIM
A GIM letter dated 27 April 2017 to Krusik lists the names of three GIM representatives and three Raniad Al Jazira employees who visited the arms factory in order to inspect and accept the ordered weapons. Among the GIM representatives was Branko Stefanovic. The three Saudi representatives listed were Muhammad Abdulkareem Alhassan (a Saudi national), Chadi Chaarani (a Lebanese national with a Canadian passport), and Zeid Haidar Abdel Rahman Madi (a Jordanian national). Their passports are also attached to the letter with which GIM wanted permission from Krusik to access the military facility.
The offshore deal
Leaked passports of Saudi private contractors 1 of 4 The Serbian vice prime minister's father Branko Stefanovic mediated the deal between Krusik and Saudi Arabia as representative of the Serbian private company GIM. The title of the spreadsheet below the passport reads in Arabic: Headquarters of the Army
GIM also sold Serbian weapons manufactured by Krusik to the Saudi Defence Ministry via an offshore company registered in the British Virgin Islands, Larkmont Holdings LTD, according to leaked e-mails from GIM to Krusik.
From Serbia via the British Virgin Islands to Saudi Arabia 1 of 13 Some of the weapons exported by GIM were imported to Saudi Arabia via an offshore company, registered in the British Virgin Islands, according to leaked e-mails from GIM to Krusik with attached labels of the mortar shells boxes. 845 tons of weapons were exported from GIM to Saudi Arabia only in November 2018. 845 tons of weapons were exported from GIM to Saudi Arabia only in November 2018.
There is no information about the owner of Larkmont Holdings LTD, British Virgin Islands. However, indirect links suggest Saudi ownership. According to the Cyprus Trade Registry, the offshore company is a shareholder in a local company, Milvards Limited, along with a Saudi national, Yousef Alotaibi. The company provides security services, general merchandise, and more.
Corruption
GIM purchased weapons from the Serbian state-owned company Krusik at a much lower price than other Krusik's customers, which raises questions as to whether the state-owned company was defrauded by these deals. Not only did these weapons end up with Islamic State in Yemen, but they were also purchased by GIM (the company represented by the Serbian vice prime minister's father) at a much lower price than the price initially offered by Krusik, as internal documents reveal.
Special Discount 1 of 4 Initially Krusik offered weapons to GIM at prices which guaranteed profit for the state company. However, in the final contracts the profit for the state company was deducted from the price which benefited the private company GIM. Initially Krusik offered weapons to GIM at prices which guaranteed profit for the state company. However, in the final contracts the profit for the state company was deducted from the price which benefited the private company GIM. Initially Krusik offered weapons to GIM at prices which guaranteed profit for the state company. However, in the final contracts the profit for the state company was deducted from the price which benefited the private company GIM. Initially Krusik offered weapons to GIM at prices which guaranteed profit for the state company. However, in the final contracts the profit for the state company was deducted from the price which benefited the private company GIM.
Furthermore, the price which GIM pays per piece of mortar shell is much lower than the price per piece of the same item which the state-owned company Jugoimport SDPR, for instance, pays.
Comparison between the price per piece at which Krusik sold mortar shells to the private company GIM and to the state-owned Jugoimport SDPR. The private company enjoys special privileges, buying state weapons at lower prices.
According to the leaked documents, the state-owned arms manufacturer Krusik has been defrauded of hundreds of thousands of dollars intentionally for the benefit of the private arms company GIM.
Diplomatic fights with weapons
The weapons were exported from GIM to Saudi Arabia directly on Silk Way Airlines flights, or by sea from the port of Burgas in Bulgaria to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.
Silk Way Diplomatic Flights
Silk Way Boeing 747 VP-BCR transporting weapons from Belgrade to Prince Sultan Airbase (29 June 2019)
Silk Way Airlines, which the Saudi Ministry of Defence commissioned to transport the Serbian weapons on diplomatic flights, is an Azeri state-run company. Diplomatic notes, which were leaked to me in 2017, revealed that Silk Way Airlines carried out 350 diplomatic flights with weapons for terrorists in Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen and Africa. The flights were chartered by the Pentagon, Saudi Arabia and UAE. Diplomatic flights are exempt from inspections and air bills. The same air company, Silk Way Airlines, was chartered by the Pentagon to transport Serbian mortar shells to Afghanistan on 8 May 2018. Such weapons from the same lot as those transported to Afghanistan appeared in a recent Islamic State video in Yemen.
On 10 March 2019 GIM re-exported Serbian weapons from the port of Burgas, in Bulgaria, to Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia, on the ship Bow Diamond, sailing under the flag of Gibraltar.
Cargo Vessel Bow Diamond – Burgas-Jeddah (10 March-21 March 2019)
120 mm mortar shells, loaded on trucks heading to the port of Burgas in Bulgaria. The shipper is GIM and the consignee - the Saudi Defence Ministry.
120 mm mortar shells, loaded on trucks heading to the port of Burgas in Bulgaria. The shipper is GIM and the consignee - the Saudi Defence Ministry.
On 28 June 2019 the Swiss cargo vessel Thorco Basilisk sailed from the port of Burgas, Bulgaria to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, carrying 21 containers with 43,000 pcs. of Serbian mortar shells.
Private contractors
Documents reveal that the Saudi Defense Ministry has commissioned private contractors from the USA and UAE (all of whom are American nationals), to purchase and transport the Serbian weapons. Such private contractors are often used by secret services for covert operations involving illegal activities abroad. According to leaked documents, private contractors from the USA and UAE were tasked with the delivery of 20,000 pcs. of Grad rockets from Serbia to Saudi Arabia in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The end user is not indicated in the contract. Furthermore, the Saudi army does not use such rockets.
In 2016 the Serbian company Krupnik signed a $ 69.72 million contract with the arms manufacturer Krusik for the delivery of 20,000 pcs. of 122 mm Grad rockets to Saudi Arabia. Krupnik and Krusik signed another three contracts for the delivery of 9,000 pcs. of 120 mm M87P2, ILL mortar shells, 7,600 pcs. of 82 mm M74P1(white phosphorus) mortar shells
, and 85,000 pcs. of 82 mm M74 HE mortar shells to Saudi Arabia.
Contracts between Krusik and Krupnik 1 of 6
The private contractors are not mentioned in any of the documents about these exports. However, leaked letters from the exporter Krupnik to the manufacturer Krusik reveal that these rockets and mortar shells (including white phosphorus) were taken from the factory by private contractors. Leaked passports reveal the identities of the people involved. The exact role of these private contractors is not specified in any of the documents. However, their nationality (USA, Bulgaria, Romania) suggests an international joint operation.
On 17 April 2017, representatives of the Serbian exporter Krupnik visited the arms factory for final inspection of the ordered weapons along with a delegation of nine foreigners: two Saudis from the Ministry of Defense of Saudi Arabia, two Americans from Heptagon Global Trading, UAE, one American national from Armytrans Ltd., USA, one American from Tradewinds Logistics Group, USA, one Bulgarian and two Romanians, also from Tradewinds Logistics Group, USA.
Leaked passports of Saudi officials and private contractors who visited Krusik in 2017
A leaked letter from Krupnik to Krusik with attached passports of US, Saudi, Bulgarian and Romanian nationals. The delegation visited Krusik to accept weapons.
A leaked letter from Krupnik to Krusik with attached passports of US, Saudi, Bulgarian and Romanian nationals. The delegation visited Krusik to accept weapons.
On 10 and 11 December 2018 the same foreigners visited Krusik again to take the rest of the ordered weapons, along with four other Saudi officials from the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia.
Leaked passports of Saudi officials and private contractors who visited Krusik in 2018 1 of 13
Paul McKeon Miller Evans
The American national Paul McKeon Miller Evans, who visited Krusik to inspect the Saudi-purchased weapons as representative of Armytrans, USA in 2017, was listed as project manager at Heptagon Global Trading, UAE, during his second visit in 2018.
Paul McKeon Miller Evans
Another American national, Helmut G. Mertins, who visited Krusik as director of Heptagon Global Trading, UAE, appears to have been involved in deals on the Balkans for at least 10 years. Photos published on Facebook in 2009 show him posing next to a Silk Way Airlines plane at Plovdiv Airport in Bulgaria.
© (source: Facebook)
Helmut G. Mertins posing in front of a Silk Way Airlines plane at Plovdiv Airport in Bulgaria in 2009
Armytrans USA, Heptagon Global Trading UAE, and Tradewinds Logistics USA, whose employees visited Krusik to inspect and accept the Saudi-purchased weapons, are not party to the contract with the Serbian arms factory. However, these companies accepted and transported the weapons out of Serbia. The common element are their American employees.
Furthermore, Heptagon Global Trading and Tradewinds Logistics are directly linked in the United States. Heptagon Global Trading, UAE, has a branch in Texas, USA, whose director is Justine Hargrove. The same name is listed as the chairman of the Tradewinds Logistics branch in Florida. Both companies - Heptagon Global Trading and Tradewinds Logistics, share the same address - 10687 Gaskins Way, Suite 105, Manassas 20109 VA, United States (see the document library below
). However, there are no public records about their owners. Tradewinds Logistics is registered as an offshore company in Delaware, USA. According to the company's website, Tradewinds Logistics provides secure transport, secure inland escort and the majority of its staff hold US Security clearance,
meaning that they perform work for the US Government.
The company manages DOD Supply Chain Operations in Saudi Arabia
and seeks to hire a senior program manager for deployment in the Gulf region.
Tradewinds Logistics Group (TLG), USA
Tradewinds Logistics Group and Heptagon Global Trading have the same address in Manassas, USA.
Tradewinds Logistics Group and Heptagon Global Trading have the same address in Manassas, USA
According to leaked documents, the American contractors transported 11,000 pcs. of Serbian Grad rockets in 2017 and 2018, and 9,000 pcs. of Grad rockets in 2019. The weapons were exported on truck from Serbia to the port of Burgas in Bulgaria from where they were re-exported by sea to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi-purchased Grad rockets: 122 mm Grad rockets ready for export to Saudi Arabia
2,000 pcs. of Serbian Grad rockets from Krusik were exported from Burgas to Jeddah on 16 July 2019 on the general cargo vessel Jork, sailing under the flag of Antigua Barbuda.
Saudi Arabia has purchased a total of 1,286,462 pcs. of ammunition from the Serbian arms factory Krusik since 2017.
These exports are just a small part of a covert international weapons shipment network for arming militants in the Middle East.
The general cargo vessel Jork transits the Bosphorus en-route from Burgas to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 17 July 2019 (Source: Yörük Işık )
I have published documents and evidence linking these exports directly to Islamic State terrorists in Yemen. I have also published the names and passports of arms dealers and government officials from the US and Saudi Arabia because they must be interrogated and those who arm terrorists must be held to account.
