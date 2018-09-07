About the Author



Veteran War Zone Correspondent and Senior Political Risk Analyst with over 35 years' experience covering the Middle East and acquiring in-depth experience, robust contacts and political knowledge in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan and Syria. Specialised in terrorism and counter-terrorism, intelligence, political assessments, strategic planning and thorough insight in political networks in the region. Covered on the ground the Israeli invasion to Lebanon (1st war 1982), the Iraq-Iran war, the Lebanese civil war, the Gulf war (1991), the war in the former Yugoslavia (1992-1996), the US invasion to Iraq (2003 to date), the second war in Lebanon (2006), the war in Libya and Syria (2011 to date). Lived for many years in Lebanon, Bosnia, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Syria.

While domestic US politics are dominated by stories of foreign interference in US elections,A new wave of violent demonstrations is taking place in the southern oil-rich city of Basra after 6 civilian demonstrators were killed and over 65 wounded by local forces. These Basrawis are asking for drinkable water, electricity, jobs and basic city infrastructure,. These demonstrations contribute to the embarrassment of the current government led by the interim prime minister Haidar Abadi, the US man in power in Iraq.These demonstrations are not unrelated to the arm wrestling between the US and Iran over the identity of the new ruler of Mesopotamia. Indeed,, specifically in the election of the new government and its leaders. It is the beginning of the rise of a resistance movement against the US, to which the US establishment seems oblivious. Some local Iraqis don't exclude that a 2018 revolution is starting in Basra against the US and their allies in the government, similar to the 1920 Great Revolution that started in Baghdad against the British.When in 2003 US forces declared their occupation of Iraq, many in the country believed they were ending a horrible era under Saddam Hussein and starting a new future with the US presence. At first, the majority of Iraqis stood by US and British control of Iraq;. Nevertheless,, killing mainly Shia but without excluding Sunni, secular Kurds and other minorities. He aimed for a Sunni-Shia war despite the warning against this he received from his Emir Usama Bin Laden through his second in command Ayman al-Zawahiri. Zarqawi ignored his Emir's warning and managed to provoke a bloody Shia reaction against the Sunni, created a sectarian war and divide in Iraq in only a couple of years, exceeding that fostered by Saddam Hussein in his 23 years of ruling.They carried out many attacks against the occupation forces (the most shocking was the Asaeb Ahl Al-Haq daylight attack in Karbala killing one US Marine and abducting 4 soldiers and officers from the municipality where they were based; the hostages were later killed) butWith the rise of ISIS and its occupation of Mosul and a third of Iraq in 2014, the Shia resistance supported al-Hashd al-Shaabi, the Popular Mobilisation Forces, in response to the call of the Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Sistani. All together with the re-organised Iraqi army and federal police managed to defeat ISIS, without putting an end to its earlier guerrilla form of insurgency as it existed prior to 2014.Many joined the official regular forces but many others returned to their political parties and kept their independence.Indeed, Asaeb Ahl al-Haq, the BADR organisation, Kataeb Hizballah Iraq, Harakat al-Jihad wal Bina', Kataeb Sayyed al-Shuhada', Harakat al-Nujabaa, Jund al-Imam and other groups are "warning the US and the UK to stop interfering in local affairs".", reads the communiqué.These groups are asking "the Da'wa party to put an end to the irresponsible behaviour of some of its leader (Haidar Abadi)" and demand that Sayyed Moqtada al-Sadr "stands against this filthy conspiracy and against the illegal presence of the foreign forces (US) in Iraq".The city of Basra contains 70 percent of Iraq's oil reserves and is led by local tribesmen and activists who have asked the government on several past occasions to support the province and address the root causes of this crisis. Abadi visited Basra last July and made several promises to release enough funds to meet local demands,Iran stopped supplying Basra with electricity after it claimed $1.5 billion in unpaid bills.The Iranian influence in Iraq, including Basra, is not to be ignored.and his own coalition is reduced (now 14 MPs, out of 42 before the departure of Faleh al-Fayyad from his coalition) to a smaller size than the grouping of Sayyed Ammar al-Hakim (19 MPs).If the US still believes it can impose its own candidate, it must reckon with the first signs of a resistance - prepared to hit not only US forces but also their Iraqi allies. The question remains:Proofread by: C.B.