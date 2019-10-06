© Associated Press/Hadj Mizban
Anti-government protesters take over an armored vehicle before they burn it during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
A brutal crackdown on anti-government protests that erupted across Iraq has killed almost 100 people and left thousands more injured, according to officials. Hundreds of demonstrators have also been detained.
The death toll from the mass protests, which entered their fifth day on Saturday, currently stands at 93, according to the country's human rights commission. The committee claimed that an additional 4,000 people have been injured. A total of 540 protesters have been arrested, with 200 still in police custody.
Security forces have repeatedly used live ammunition to disperse the demonstrations, which were sparked by widespread anger over poor social services and spiraling corruption. A curfew was implemented in the capital in an attempt to quell the unrest. The restrictions were lifted on Saturday, according to reports.
In a televised address on Friday, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said that protesters' demands for social and political reforms were "righteous,"
but urged Iraqis to return to their homes. He defended measures taken by security forces, comparing them to "bitter"
but necessary medicine that needed to be swallowed.
Iraq's current political and social crisis can be traced back to the US invasion of the country in 2003,
Sami Ramadani, a member of the Stop the War Сoalition, told RT.
The problems have become so deep, the destruction [from the US-led invasion] was so massive, and the political elites that the US installed in Iraq were almost all very corrupt. And this has added to the problem of trying to recover from that destructive occupation.
He added that the government cannot use live ammunition against demonstrators, while simultaneously calling for peaceful protests and respect for the rule of law.
Comment:
Social media and message outlets suspended
service, though whether or not by government order is not clear:
According to NetBlocks internet resource, numerous social media platforms and messengers, including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and Instagram, have been shut down by leading network operators in Iraq, as the country faces massive demonstrations with numerous casualties in Baghdad and other cities.
The internet observatory reported that earlier this week, over 75 per cent of the country had gone offline, excluding autonomous regions which operate their own networks.
According to Mustafa Saadun, the head of the Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights, 450 people were detained and half of them were later released.
On Thursday, the authorities introduced a curfew in Baghdad and later expanded the restrictions to other cities and provinces. People that joined the rallies demanded the resignation of the government, new jobs, economic reforms and measures against corruption.
The recent rallies erupted a year after large-scale protests against low living standards rocked Iraq's south, particularly, the city of Basra.
Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr called for the government to step down
en masse and call a new election:
"I call on the government to hand over their resignation immediately. I also call for an early and fair election, monitored by the international community. We cannot remain silent with all these martyrs and bloodshed," Sadr said in a statement, as quoted by the Rudaw broadcaster, late on Friday.
Earlier on that day, Sadr called on lawmakers from Saairun, the largest bloc in the Iraqi parliament, to halt their activities in the legislature until the government responded to protesters' demands.
The Iraqi Prime Minister in turn has agreed
to shuffle his cabinet in answer to a demand by Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani. Sistani also called for fighting corruption, and urged an end to the violence:
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has agreed to proceed with the implementation of a plan involving cabinet reshuffles amid ongoing protests in the country, the independent Alsumaria broadcaster reported citing sources. The project which is led by a number of his assistants includes sweeping government shifts, the formation of the Supreme Court specialising in corruption issues and the re-investigation of all previous corruption cases brought before the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council.
The source added that the plan also provides for the creation of a national programme to combat poverty and unemployment, which will consist of several stages.
The report comes after the Iraqi parliament called an emergency meeting on 5 October. Following anti-government protests, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi had said in a televised address that there is no "magic" solution to all problems, but promised payments to low-income families.
Baghdad Provincial Governor Resigns
"The governor of Baghdad resigned from his post on Sunday and members of the Provincial Council voted in favour of his resignation. Candidates have five days to submit their applications for the post", a source in the council said.
The Iraqi capital and southern regions have seen a wave of violent protests since 1 October. Protesters are demanding the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms and the end of corruption. The rallies turned violent as law enforcement officers attempted to suppress the crowds. The security forces also reported unidentified snipers shooting at both officers and demonstrators. The death toll in protests across the country has already reached 113 people, while over 4,100 people were injured, according to Waid news agency.
Snipers? Are the alphabet agencies attempting to create a Middle East Maiden?
It certainly has the hallmarks of an operation to destabilize Iraq (again) which benefits the West in several ways. The U.S. has another excuse to keep its behemoth embassy/military base in place. Iraq will not be able to move forward with improving its ties to Iran. Its also a chance to place people more amenable to the West in positions of power.
