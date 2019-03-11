© President/official website



Iranian President Hassan Rohani has arrived in Baghdad for his first official visit to Iraq, state television reported, as Iraq is under pressure from the United States to limit ties with its neighbor.Speaking at Tehran's Mehrabad airport on March 11 before departing for his three-day visit, Rohani hailed the "special" relations between Iran and Iraq. "We are very much interested to expand our ties with Iraq, particularly our transport cooperation. We have important projects that will be discussed during this visit," he also said.​which carries significant influence with members of Iraq's Shi'ite population.The United States has some 5,200 troops stationed in Iraq, mostly focused on training and support missions.U.S. President Donald Trump last year announced he was pulling out of the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran signed with six world powers and began reimposing sanctions against Tehran that were eased under terms of the accord. The sanctions target Iran's energy, shipbuilding, shipping, and financial sectors.Iraq was granted limited waivers to continue buying Iranian electricity and the natural gas needed to generate it, although the United States has called on Baghdad to form partnerships with American companies to become energy independent.Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who arrived in the Iraqi capital earlier in the day, thanked Baghdad for having "refused the unjust and illegal sanctions imposed on the Iranian people," in reference to the U.S. sanctions."Iran and Iraq are neighbors and no country can interfere in their relations," he also said.Rohani, accompanied by a high-ranking political and economic delegation, was received by a guard of honor on landing in Baghdad, where he was welcomed by Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali Al-Hakim. He proceeded for a stop at a Shi'ite shrine in the Iraqi capital and later met with President Barham Salih." he told journalists, without elaborating.During the visit,Iran's state news agency IRNA reported.Rohani has previously visited Iraq as a private individual but not as his country's leader.Iran and Iraq have come a long way since the 1980s, when under dictator Saddam Hussein Iraq waged a bloody eight-year war against Iran, a conflict that left nearly 1 million killed on both sides.In 2018, Iran's exports to Iraq came to about $9 billion, while an estimated 5 million religious tourists create some $5 billion a year in economic benefits as Iraqi and Iranian citizens visit Shi'ite holy sites in the two countries.Meanwhile, Rohani is suffering difficulties at home because of an economic crisis, much of it related to U.S. sanctions. The troubles have led to occasional flareups of street protests in Tehran and elsewhere.