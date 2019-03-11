Puppet Masters
Iranian influence goes from strength to strength: Rouhani makes first official visit to Iraq, to 'discuss important projects'
RFE/RL
Mon, 11 Mar 2019 12:09 UTC
Speaking at Tehran's Mehrabad airport on March 11 before departing for his three-day visit, Rohani hailed the "special" relations between Iran and Iraq. "We are very much interested to expand our ties with Iraq, particularly our transport cooperation. We have important projects that will be discussed during this visit," he also said.
Iraq, which receives financial and military support from Washington, has attempted to balance its relations with the United States and Iran, which carries significant influence with members of Iraq's Shi'ite population.
Tehran does not have an official military presence in Iraq. But the government supports powerful Shi'ite paramilitary groups operating in the country, with estimates of the number of fighters ranging up to 150,000.
The United States has some 5,200 troops stationed in Iraq, mostly focused on training and support missions.
U.S. President Donald Trump last year announced he was pulling out of the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran signed with six world powers and began reimposing sanctions against Tehran that were eased under terms of the accord. The sanctions target Iran's energy, shipbuilding, shipping, and financial sectors.
Iraq was granted limited waivers to continue buying Iranian electricity and the natural gas needed to generate it, although the United States has called on Baghdad to form partnerships with American companies to become energy independent.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who arrived in the Iraqi capital earlier in the day, thanked Baghdad for having "refused the unjust and illegal sanctions imposed on the Iranian people," in reference to the U.S. sanctions.
"Iran and Iraq are neighbors and no country can interfere in their relations," he also said.
Rohani, accompanied by a high-ranking political and economic delegation, was received by a guard of honor on landing in Baghdad, where he was welcomed by Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali Al-Hakim. He proceeded for a stop at a Shi'ite shrine in the Iraqi capital and later met with President Barham Salih.
"We have the right conditions for cooperation in all areas, including trade and investment...energy, electricity, and gas, banking ties, and cooperation on roads and railways," Rohani said after the talks. "Iraq is an important state in the region and it can play a bigger role in providing security," he told journalists, without elaborating.
Rohani is expected to also meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Abdel Abdul Mehdi and the country's chief Shi'ite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, in the city of Najaf.
During the visit, a series of agreements will be signed in energy, transport, agriculture, industry, and health, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported.
Rohani has previously visited Iraq as a private individual but not as his country's leader.
Iran and Iraq have come a long way since the 1980s, when under dictator Saddam Hussein Iraq waged a bloody eight-year war against Iran, a conflict that left nearly 1 million killed on both sides.
In 2018, Iran's exports to Iraq came to about $9 billion, while an estimated 5 million religious tourists create some $5 billion a year in economic benefits as Iraqi and Iranian citizens visit Shi'ite holy sites in the two countries.
Meanwhile, Rohani is suffering difficulties at home because of an economic crisis, much of it related to U.S. sanctions. The troubles have led to occasional flareups of street protests in Tehran and elsewhere.