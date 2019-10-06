© Agence France-Press



© Getty



© Getty



© The Express



Nigel Farage becoming European Commissioner is one of the reported plans to sabotage the EU if Britain is forced to accept a delay.The proposal of nominating a Eurosceptic is one of a number of strategies looked at by ministers. One former minister has given his backing to the Brexit Party leader. Steve Baker, chair of the European Research Group, told Chopper'sBrexit Podcast: "I unashamedly back Nigel Farage to be our next EU commissioner in the unfortunate event that it transpires."This approach is inspired by the film Armageddon.He concluded: "Nigel Farage is that nuclear weapon."The intention of the move would to be to disrupt the European Union if a new deal cannot be reached or no deal is blocked.Another strategy being mooted is to veto the EU's proposed budget for 2021-2027.Aides of Boris Johnson have already been considering vetoing an EU vote to formally reduce the number of commissioners in preparation of Brexit, with Downing Street believing the commission will not be "legally constituted" if such a move is vetoed.Despite Mr Johnson's new proposals for a revised deal being welcomed generally well by EU leaders as well as by former Prime Minister David Cameron and former Northern Ireland First Minister Lord Trimble, Brussels wants further compromise from the UK, it is understood.Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay insisted: "We are not backing down." He vowed the Government will ensure Northern Ireland remains in the UK customs area, saying: "We will not set it adrift".He pledged the Government "will never betray the will of the 17.4 million people who voted to leave the EU".He declared: "We don't need more time. We need to deliver Brexit."As the EU leaders' summit approaches, we need that noise to grow louder so that the EU is in no doubt that we have the mandate to get this deal across the line."Mr Baker is currently the chair of the European Research Group.He was for just over a year the Brexit Under-Secretary.The former RAF flight lieutenant resigned alongside Brexit Secretary David Davis following the Chequers agreement being put to cabinet. Mr Baker would later submit a letter of no confidence to then 1922 Committee Chair Sir Graham Brady to call for a no confidence vote in Theresa May's leadership of the Tory party.The Department for Exiting the European Union currently contains Mr Barclay as Secretary of State in charge of overall responsibility for the department.Lord Callanan is minister of state and responsible for business in the House of Lords.James Duddridge is Under-Secretary.It comes as polls show a nosedive for pro-Remain party Liberal Democrats in support. Data from Opinium Research has the party on just 15 percent of the vote, down by five percent.Electoral calculus had predicted the Liberal Democrats to get 19.6 percent of the vote and 33 seats based on data from September 9 to September 27 looking at opinion polls published in that period sampling over 13,000 people.The prediction forecasts a 12 seat majority for the Tories.