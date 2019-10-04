Extinction rebellion fake blood
© Screen capture
Eco-terrorists at the UK Treasury building
The eco-fascist campaign group Extinction Rebellion just tried to spray 1,800 litres of fake blood at a government building in London. It backfired horribly.

The hose on the fire engine they had commandeered for the occasion ruptured and snake-sprayed the ground instead of the building.

Members of the group who took time out of their busy lives to vandalise the Treasury building included a retired university lecturer who specialised in teaching "social work", a "musician", and an "ex-Buddhist teacher".


Two have reportedly been arrested, but questions will surely need to be asked about how these eco-terrorists managed to get a fire engine so close to a government building — the Treasury in Horse Guards Road, right next to Parliament Square, opposite Buckingham Palace — in what is the most heavily police-protected area in the whole of Britain.

And how they then managed to spray — or attempt to spray — the building for at least 40 seconds without anyone trying to stop them.


© Associated Press/Alastair Grant
© Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images
A worker uses a power hose to clean off the steps of the Treasury building in central London on October 3, 2019 after protesters from climate group Extinction Rebellion sprayed fake blood on and outside the building in a demonstration to draw attention to global heating and "climate breakdown".