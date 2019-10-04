© Screen capture



The eco-fascist campaign group Extinction Rebellion just tried to spray 1,800 litres of fake blood at a government building in London. It backfired horribly.The hose on the fire engine they had commandeered for the occasion ruptured and snake-sprayed the ground instead of the building.Members of the group who took time out of their busy lives to vandalise the Treasury building included a retired university lecturer who specialised in teaching "social work", a "musician", and an "ex-Buddhist teacher".Two have reportedly been arrested, but questions will surely need to be asked about how these eco-terrorists managed to get a fire engine so close to a government building — the Treasury in Horse Guards Road, right next to Parliament Square, opposite Buckingham Palace — in what is the most heavily police-protected area in the whole of Britain.And how they then managed to spray — or attempt to spray — the building for at least 40 seconds without anyone trying to stop them.