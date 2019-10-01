© Reuters / Thomas Peter

© Reuters / Jason Lee



© Reuters / Jason Lee

Beijing has unveiled its nuclear-capable hypersonic glide vehicle and showed off other latest military tech at a grand parade at Tiananmen Square, marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.Following a flag raising ceremony, President Xi Jinping addressed the nation, hailing the country's achievements over seven decades, and spoke with optimism about China's future."The Chinese people managed to stand up on their feet and embark on a great journey of national rejuvenation," he said.To usher in the parade, 56 cannons - each representing one of China's official ethnic minority groups - were fired 70 times a piece to mark the anniversary.Beijing put some of its most cutting-edge military hardware on display, including the Dongfeng-17 (DF-17), a hypersonic glide vehicle attached to a short-to-medium-range ballistic missile, which is believed to have the ability to breach any of the missile defense systems currently deployed by potential adversaries.A new supersonic reconnaissance drone, the DR-8, was also shown off during the parade, which Beijing will use as a sensor platform in conjunction with ballistic missile systems.The DF-41 also made its debut on Tuesday, a three-stage intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a range of about 7,500 miles, which can carry up to 10 nuclear warheads, each able to select its own target.The older, more familiar DF-5B ICBM also made an appearance, with a column of military vehicles carrying the weapons across Tiananmen Square.Marching bands blared patriotic anthems as President Xi made his way down Beijing's Chang'an Avenue in a limousine, with columns of troops, tanks and other military vehicles close in tow, chanting slogans.After the troops showed off their gear, it was time for the air force to strut its stuff, with fighter jets flying in impressive formations and flag-draped helicopters making an appearance.Celebrated on October 1 annually, China's National Day marks the communist government's founding following the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949. Though smaller events and festivals are usually held nationwide to celebrate the event, the last major parade to mark the holiday came in 2009, for the PRC's 60th anniversary.