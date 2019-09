© Joseph Maguire Reuters/Kevin Lamarque



The rare open hearing of the intelligence committee commanded Washington's political attention Thursday given the implications for the newly launched impeachment inquiry against Trump, related to the whistleblower complaint.



But at one point in the hearing, during a tense exchange with Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., about allegations in the complaint of a potential "cover-up" regarding the Ukraine call, Maguire pushed back by reminding the committee that the complaint was not based on direct knowledge.



"This is second-hand information from a whistleblower. I have no knowledge if that is a true and accurate statement," Maguire said regarding the "cover-up" claim. The complaint said White House officials tried to "lock down" records of the call. In the same document, the whistleblower also acknowledged not being a "direct witness" to most of the events described, instead citing other U.S. officials who are not named.

In his own words, with video cameras rolling, Biden described how he threatened Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in March 2016 that the Obama administration would pull $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees, sending the former Soviet republic toward insolvency, if it didn't immediately fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin.



"I said, 'You're not getting the billion.' I'm going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: 'I'm leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you're not getting the money,'" bragged Biden, recalling the conversation with Poroshenko.



"Well, son of a bitch, he got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time," Biden said at the Council on Foreign Relations event - while insisting that former president Obama was complicit in the threat.

