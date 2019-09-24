© Andrés Martínez Casares/Reuters



Two men including a photojournalist have been shot and injured by a Haitian senator who opened fire outside the country's parliament, amid chaotic scenes as the government attempted to confirm the appointment of a new prime minister.Although doctors were reported to be removing bullet fragments from Dieu-Nalio's face, the injuries are said not to be life-threatening.Before leaving the scene, Leblanc told reporters he had seenAnother senator, Patrice Dumont, said Féthière warned the crowd he would shoot if they did not let him leave.Féthière later justified his actions, without actually admitting firing his weapons. He told Radio Mega,He said he did not know a journalist was present, even though Dieu-Nalio was wearing a helmet and flak jacket inscribed with the word "Press".The incident came as thePresident Jovenel Moïse is attempting to force through the appointment so he can leave the country to speak at the UN this week. His departure has already been delayed since Sunday.Haiti has been convulsed for a week by demonstrations against Moïse and the government, strengthened by fury at a serious fuel shortage and the rising cost of living.Michel's nomination has already caused violence in the parliament, with politicians hitting each other with chairs and fists in the national assembly.Two years into his five-year term, Moïse is widely discredited.Even before the recent wave of unrest, Haitians have been saying the current situation is more serious than the Duvalier dictatorships, the US invasion or the 2010 earthquake. "I can't remember a situation this bad," said Leslie Voltaire, a former presidential candidate and adviser to two former presidents.Tensions had been rising outside the senate since early on Monday.The senate president, Carl Murat Cantave, had given instructions to the police that only senators would be allowed in to the senate precinct with one driver and two police-appointed security agents.Separately the senator Jean Rigaud Belizaire complained the senate's rooms had been smeared with a liquid resembling feces.Senators, realising that the session would not happen and the ratification would have to be delayed again, began trying to leave to shouts of "thief, thief, thief."Cantave himself was reported to be confined to parliament, having to retreat in his car under a barrage of rocks.In a separate incident, in the town of Gonaïves, the offices of Cantave's foundation were attacked and destroyed.Demonstrators continue to move through Port-au-Prince, as rumours swirled that there would be other attempts, possibly at another location, to ratify Michel.