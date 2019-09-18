© Aleksandr Zemlianichenko/AP



"For Afghans to truly reconcile, the Taliban must begin to demonstrate a genuine commitment to peace rather than continue the violence and destruction that causes such inordinate harm to the Afghan people and the future of their country."

The Taliban has said the "doors are open" to resuming talks with the United States despite continuing violence ahead of a presidential election in Afghanistan.The Taliban's chief negotiator, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, made the statement after two recent attacks claimed by the militants killed at least 48 people in Afghanistan.Peace talks between the United States and the Taliban meant to reach a deal on the withdrawal of thousands of U.S. troops collapsed last week after President Donald Trump cited an attack that killed a U.S. soldier as his reason for calling off negotiations. The talks did not include the Afghan government."From our side, our doors are open for negotiations," he was quoted as saying.in eastern Afghanistan, wounding 12 people, including a child and a woman.Attackers detonated explosives outside the building in Jalalabad, the capital of the eastern province of Nangarhar, said Ataullah Khogyani, the provincial governor's spokesman and a provincial-council member. "Security forces are in the area to rescue the staff" at the electronic identification registration center, Khogyani said.No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both Taliban and Islamic State group are active in eastern Afghanistan.The attacks of the previous day, for which the Taliban claimed responsibility, left at leastThey were the bloodiest attacks to hit Afghanistan since the talks fell apart. Dozens more were wounded in the blasts, for which the Taliban claimed responsibility.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the attacks that occurred 11 days before the country is set to hold a presidential election the Taliban militant group has vowed to disrupt. Pompeo said in a statement."Through these attacks, the Taliban demonstrate blatant disregard for the people and institutions of Afghanistan," Pompeo said in a statement:Pompeo warned the Taliban must show a "significant commitment" if talks are to resume.