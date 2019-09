© Getty Images



A delegation of the Taliban movement has travelled to Iran amid the decreasing prospects for signing a peace deal with the United States, a Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, said Tuesday.According to the spokesman,The delegation was led by the deputy political head of the Taliban, Abdul Salam Hanafi, the spokesman added.On Friday, a Taliban delegation visited Moscow to meet with the Russian president's special representative for Afghanistan , Zamir Kabulov. During the talks, the sides emphasized the need to resume talks between the movement and the United States.Washington and the Taliban have been negotiating a peace deal for about a year. The sides were close to announcing the long-awaited agreement in early September, but the efforts were undermined following a series of terrorist attacks carried out by the Taliban in the Afghan capital of Kabul, which killed dozens of civilians and a US serviceman.US President Donald Trump said the talks were "dead" and put the blame for sabotaging the negotiations on the Taliban.The deal envisaged a gradual withdrawal of foreign troops in exchange for the Taliban's guarantee that the country would not become a haven for terrorists and the movement would sever all ties to terrorist organizations.