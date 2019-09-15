"The special representative of the Russian Presidency in Afghanistan, director of the Second Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Zamir Kabulov, welcomed the Taliban delegation in Moscow. The Russian side emphasized the need to resume negotiations between the United States and the Taliban. The Taliban, in turn, reaffirmed its willingness to continue dialogue with Washington."

The head of the Asian department of the Russian Foreign Ministry and representative of the Russian President in Afghanistan,In recent months, the Taliban movement and the United States have negotiated a peace agreement, which should guarantee the withdrawal of foreign troops in exchange for the guarantee that the movement would sever ties with terrorist organizations. Negotiations, however, excluded the Afghan government.In recent weeks, the movement has carried out several terrorist attacks, undermining the peace process.Explosions were reported to have occurred in Afghanistan's capital Kabul near the US Embassy shortly after midnight on September 11. A cloud of smoke rose over Kabul shortly after midnight and the sirens could be heard.It was the first major attack on the Afghan capital since President Donald Trump abruptly halted talks between the US and Taliban.Yangi Qala, a district of northern Afghanistan's Takhar province, fell into the hands of Taliban fighters on Tuesday after government troops retreated in fear of further casualties, local authorities told the press. They sent reinforcements to expel the Taliban from the area, claiming that dozens of militants were killed.But the seizure of the district, which is close to the border of Russia's military ally, Tajikistan, comes days after the Taliban made another advance by capturing the Anar Darah neighborhood in western Afghanistan.