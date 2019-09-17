Puppet Masters
Khamenei rejects talks with US, says strategy of 'maximum pressure' will fail
Reuters
Tue, 17 Sep 2019 16:38 UTC
U.S. President Donald Trump has said he could meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, possibly at the U.N. General Assembly in New York later this month.
"Iranian officials, at any level, will never talk to American officials ... this is part of their policy to put pressure on Iran ... their policy of maximum pressure will fail," state television quoted Khamenei as saying.
Khamenei said Iran's clerical rulers were in agreement on this: "All officials in Iran unanimously believe it.
"If America changes its behavior and returns to (Iran's 2015) nuclear deal, then it can join multilateral talks between Iran and other parties to the deal," Khamenei said.
Trump has stepped up sanctions against Iran since last year when he withdrew from the nuclear pact between Iran and six world powers and reimposed sanctions that were lifted under the deal in return for Iran curbing its nuclear program.
In retaliation for the U.S. "maximum pressure" policy, Iran has gradually scaled backed its commitments to the pact and plans to further breach it if the European parties fail to keep their promises to shield Iran's economy from U.S. penalties.
"If we yield to their pressure and hold talks with Americans ... This will show that their maximum pressure on Iran has succeeded. They should know that this policy has no value for us," said Khamenei, who has the last say on all state matters.
Tensions between Tehran and Washington have spiked following a weekend attack on major oil sites in Saudi Arabia that sent oil prices soaring and raised fears of a new Middle East conflict.
Trump said on Monday it looked like Iran was behind the attacks but stressed he did not want to go to war. Iran has denied any involvement.
Iran's regional rival, Saudi Arabia, said the attacks were carried out with Iranian weapons and it was capable of responding forcefully.
Saudi Arabia urged U.N. experts to help investigate the raid.
Comment: Even though Trump actually managed to hold talks with North Korea, the situations are similar. Progress on the situation with North Korea has stalled, because the U.S. refuses to take the first steps necessary to get the process gong (i.e. stop military drills with the South, end sanctions, and provide security guarantees). Likewise with Iran, the U.S. refuses to take the necessary first steps of removing sanctions and at least supporting the UE in upholding their end of the nuclear deal, if not reinstating it in its entirety. Remember, the U.S. is the unreasonable aggressor in both cases and it's up to them to prove their good faith.
Reader Comments
North Korea and Iran have a much better track record of sticking to agreements, unlike the US which has a long history of lies, deceit, and tearing up agreements when it is expedient to do so.
The US is the most aggressive country in the whole of recorded human history, by a longshot. Not only that, they are known to support, and arm terrorists, and have done for decades, all over the place.
In the end, NK and Iran will both subcumb to their own internal pressures.I think that is the fate of the US, and it is already happening.
The pressures on Iran and North Korea are in the main, external.
The US will continue to hold it's course with it's economic 'attack' and Korea and Iran will continue with their supported terrorist attacks. In the end, NK and Iran will both subcumb to their own internal pressures.