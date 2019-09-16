© REUTERS / Stringer/ Hamad I Mohammed

Riyadh has reportedly shut down a pipeline to Bahrain after drones targeted two key Saudi Aramco oil plants on Saturday. The closure comes amid supply shortage fears as the kingdom struggles to restore the facilities.The drone raid, claimed by the Houthi rebels, affected mainly light crude grades resulting in the shutdown of the pipeline from which Bahrain's Bapco receives oil from state oil giant Aramco, Reuters reported citing two trade sources.Now the Bahraini company is looking for other ways to get about 2 million barrels of Saudi crude and may use vessels for transportation.Saudi Arabia, the world's top world crude exporter,. The Abqaiq oil refinery is one of the most important facilities in the world for crude supply.On Sunday, the US said that it is ready to deploy its emergency reserves to offset possible shortages. Analysts predict that if disruption to production lasts for too long, oil prices will spike.