Puppet Masters
Saudi Arabia shuts down pipeline to Bahrain after drone strikes, blames Iran
RT
Mon, 16 Sep 2019 15:47 UTC
The drone raid, claimed by the Houthi rebels, affected mainly light crude grades resulting in the shutdown of the pipeline from which Bahrain's Bapco receives oil from state oil giant Aramco, Reuters reported citing two trade sources. The pipeline carries 220,000-230,000 barrels per day (bpd) and transfers Arab Light crude.
Now the Bahraini company is looking for other ways to get about 2 million barrels of Saudi crude and may use vessels for transportation. It is unclear when the country will be able to bring in Saudi oil.
Saudi Arabia, the world's top world crude exporter, had to close two facilities at Abqaiq and Khurais after the weekend attack halved the kingdom's daily oil output and reduced global production by 5 percent. The Abqaiq oil refinery is one of the most important facilities in the world for crude supply.
On Sunday, the US said that it is ready to deploy its emergency reserves to offset possible shortages. Analysts predict that if disruption to production lasts for too long, oil prices will spike.
I find that when people are truly searching to understand, they can find the right sources, especially in this information age. Likewise, when people are confronted with an uncomfortable reality that jars an existing belief, they can turn around and find what they need to prove that they were right all along.
Nice State Of The Art U.S.air defences Saudi has. Most impressive. Whether Iran or Houthi pretty nifty show. Not so helpless are they?
The blowback from the constant pressure to accept whatever some deviant can come up with is going to be monumental.
Three guesses on which is that 'other country of unspecified origin' - and the last two don't count. Answer: Those of whom we are not allowed to...
Of course thhe 'elites' fear no bloodshed - nukes vaporize every part of you. Jesting. There 'Would Be Blood' aplenty, too. R.C.
Sergei Magnitsky was not a lawyer - he was an accountant
Comment: Predictably, the Saudis claim that 'preliminary findings' suggest Iranian-made weapons were used, which did not originate in Yemen: It's much easier to blame Iran than to admit that the "rag-tag" Houthis have the capability to evade American-made air defenses and cripple Saudi oil capabilities. China has cautioned against making premature accusations (but when has that ever stopped the U.S. and their allies?): Meanwhile oil prices have skyrocketed 20% in the wake of the attacks.
See previous coverage of the drone attacks here