© Global Look Press / ZUMA PRESS/ Carlos Garcia Granthon



the Islamic Republic tried to challenge the property seizure, demanding some actual proof from the claimants.

Canada has seized and sold some $30 million worth of Iranian assets, court documents indicate. The funds were transferred to American families seeking compensation over terrorist acts that were all pinned on Tehran.The confiscated assetsThe two properties have been sold for $26.5 and $1.85 million respectively, while the proceeding were transferred to several families in the US, who sought share of the assets as a compensation for various acts of terrorism they blamed on Iran. Court documents confirming that the funds have been distributed are dated August 7, yet only caught eye of local media on Friday.The recipients of the compensations include the family of Marla Bennett, a US exchange student killed in bombing of the Hebrew University in Jerusalem back in 2002, as well as Edward Tracy and Joseph Cicippio, who were held hostage in Lebanon from 1986 to 1991.The Canadian case against Iran has been dragging for a few years, andThe mere presence of Iran on the terrorist list was appearently enough to dismiss that appeal, however.Tehran has been rejecting all the allegations of its involvement into the terrorist acts, branding the whole case "politically motivated."