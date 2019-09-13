© Pixabay / 12019

The US Justice Department has agreed to declassify the name of a Saudi official who allegedly helped mastermind the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but refuses to release it to the public or reveal any other information sought by victims.The name won't be available publicly, however, and the administration refuses to declassify any of the other documents the families are seeking, citing the "exceptional nature of the case.""We shouldn't have to beg for this sort of basic information, or be kept in the dark, about the Saudi role in the attacks," Strada said following the decision. The families are suing the Saudi government, claiming it helped coordinate the attacks.The individual's name was redacted in a 2012 summary of the FBI's inquiry into the intelligence community's activities before and after the attacks, which the families have tried to have unredacted.Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the accused mastermind of the attacks, volunteered in July to help the 9/11 families with their lawsuit by testifying against the Saudi government if he is spared the death penalty. He has been imprisoned in Guantanamo Bay for 11 years, awaiting trial.While this week marked the 18th anniversary of 9/11, the matter is far from closed. In July, commissioners for the Franklin Square and Munson Fire District in Queens, New York, which lost a firefighter on September 11, called for a new investigation into the events of that day. In March, the Lawyers' Committee for 9/11 Inquiry filed a lawsuit aimed at forcing the FBI to review evidence not considered by the 9/11 Commission, including what they claim is evidence of explosive demolition.