Baby body parts trafficking company StemExpress admits to keeping babies alive so that whole, beating hearts and heads can be harvested
Thu, 12 Sep 2019 00:01 UTC
According to reports, the company's CEO admitted during a recent court hearing that StemExpress profits from the sale of fetal hearts and heads harvested from live human babies - meaning babies are being obtained by the biotech industry while they're still alive, and murdered on-demand to provide "fresh" flesh for "medical research."
During the hearing, Peter Breen from the Thomas More Society asked a question that was surely on everyone's mind: Where, exactly, is StemExpress getting these fully intact human children? And it's a question that demands an answer.
"If you have a fetus with an intact head and an intact body, and intact extremities, that is something that would indicate that child was born alive, and then had their organs cut out of them, or that that child was the victim of an illegal partial-birth abortion," Breen reportedly told LifeSiteNews.
"Both of these are gruesome and violent acts," he added.
StemExpress CEO laughed about extracting "fresh" body parts from aborted babies
This court hearing was actually centered around David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt from the Center for Medical Progress (CMP), the group that blew the lid on Planned Parenthood's illegal baby body parts trafficking scheme. Daleiden and Merritt are facing 15 felony counts of illegal taping of confidential information for the undercover footage they captured of Planned Parenthood executives admitting to illegal activity.
Part of this undercover investigation also involved secretly recording StemExpress' CEO, identified as "Doe 12," admitting to the company's collusion with Planned Parenthood in obtaining and selling aborted baby body parts for profit - footage that prompted StemExpress to immediately completely cut ties with Planned Parenthood after it was publicly released.
CMP's legal team contends that it's fully legal to record private conversations like this when the purpose is to investigate violent crimes such as abortion. In this case, such violent crimes are happening after babies are born alive, which amounts to infanticide.
Doe 12 was seen in the footage laughing about the extraction of "fresh" body parts from live babies, and joking about the fact that "the eyes are closed" on these babies before they're sent out to the tech labs - "almost like they don't want to know what it is," she further stated.
During her recent testimony, however, Doe 12 was not nearly as honest.
"One thing we've observed throughout these proceedings is that these witnesses were much more candid when they spoke to David and Susan on the undercover video than they are on the stand," Breen added in a statement to LifeSiteNews.
"However, we have been able to establish certain facts that are important through their testimony, and when they deviate from the video, we've been able to use the video to show that they're not telling the truth on the stand."
Breen further stated before the court that StemExpress is tied to studies conducted at Stanford University that involved utilizing a technique known as Langendorff perfusion, which "requires a beating heart."
In other words, StemExpress appears to have been obtaining live babies that it then presumably murdered in order to extract their living organs. The company then allegedly sold these living organs to universities, research laboratories, and who knows what other entities, for a hefty profit.
"She wouldn't admit that patients are not told their abortion procedures could be changed, but we know it to be true," Breen says about how Doe 12 tried to cover for what StemExpress was really doing.
Comment: The word 'satanic' comes to mind.
