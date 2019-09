StemExpress CEO laughed about extracting "fresh" body parts from aborted babies

In this case, such violent crimes are happening

after

babies are born alive, which amounts to infanticide.

StemExpress, a company that we previously exposed for its involvement in trafficking aborted baby body parts along with Planned Parenthood, is back in the news - and the reason why is sure to disturb you. According to reports , the company's CEO admitted during a recent court hearing that StemExpress profits from the sale of fetal hearts and heads harvested from live human babies - meaning babies are being obtained by the biotech industry while they're still alive, and murdered on-demand to provide "fresh" flesh for "medical research."During the hearing, Peter Breen from the Thomas More Society asked a question that was surely on everyone's mind: Where, exactly, is StemExpress getting these fully intact human children? And it's a question that demands an answer.This court hearing was actually centered around David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt from the Center for Medical Progress (CMP), the group that blew the lid on Planned Parenthood's illegal baby body parts trafficking scheme.CMP's legal team contends that it's fully legal to record private conversations like this when the purpose is to investigate violent crimes such as abortion.Doe 12 was seen in the footage laughing about the extraction of "fresh" body parts from live babies, and joking about the fact that "the eyes are closed" on these babies before they're sent out to the tech labs - "almost like they don't want to know what it is," she further stated.During her recent testimony, however, Doe 12 was not nearly as honest."One thing we've observed throughout these proceedings is that these witnesses were much more candid when they spoke to David and Susan on the undercover video than they are on the stand," Breen added in a statement to LifeSiteNews.Breen further stated before the court that StemExpress is tied to studies conducted at Stanford University that involved utilizing a technique known as Langendorff perfusion, which "requires a beating heart.""She wouldn't admit that patients are not told their abortion procedures could be changed, but we know it to be true," Breen says about how Doe 12 tried to cover for what StemExpress was really doing.