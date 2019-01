Both chambers of the New York state legislature voted Tuesday on legislation to enshrine a "fundamental right" to abortion in state law and eliminate protections for preborn babies until birth, in votes set to mark the anniversary of Roe v. Wade.The state Senate voted 38-24 in favor of the so-called "Reproductive Health Act" Tuesday evening, the Albany Times-Union reports , a bill that has repeatedly cleared the state Assembly in years past but been blocked by the formerly-Republican Senate. Following the Senate vote, the Assembly passed it 92-47. The bill declares that"We have a president who's made it very, very clear that he wants to overturn Roe v. Wade," Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins declared before the vote. "Today, here in New York, we are saying no [...] and we're not just saying no. We're saying that here in New York, women's health matters. We're saying here in New York, women's lives matter. We're saying here in New York, women's decisions matter."The Times-Union suggests the bill would allow "late-stage" abortions only if the mother's "health" is endangered or if the baby is deemed non-viable, but the New York State Right to Life Committee warns that the bill would go much further in practice.The bill is also part of a broader trend of left-wing states codifying a "right" to abortion in anticipation of a future Supreme Court ruling that could reverse Roe, restoring states' ability to ban abortion themselves and automatically banning it in the handful of states with pre-Roe bans still on the books.New York's Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has vowed to promote abortion as part of "the most progressive agenda this state have ever seen," is expected to sign the bill.