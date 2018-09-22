Jason Miller
© Eduardo Munoz/Reuters
Former Trump campaign communications advisor and CNN pundit Jason Miller
US news network CNN is facing calls to drop ex-Trump aide Jason Miller from its pundit roster, after court documents were leaked accusing him of drugging with an abortion pill a pregnant woman he had an affair with.

The court documents obtained by the website Splinter come from the custody battle between Miller and another Trump aide, AJ Delgado, with whom he had a child with in 2017.

Supplied by Delgado's legal team, the documents allege that Miller had previously engaged in another extramarital affair with a Florida-based woman he met at a strip club.

Upon finding out that she was pregnant with his child, Miller called to the woman's apartment with a smoothie, which unbeknownst to her was laced with an abortion pill.


Known only as Jane Doe, the woman claims Miller's actions resulted in the termination of the pregnancy and almost resulted in her own death.

Fearing for their own child's safety, Delgado wants the court to order Miller-whom the filing says has "unsupervised time "with their child-to undergo a psychological evaluation.

Miller, who was hired by the Trump campaign as a senior communications adviser, was also in line to be the White House communications director.


However, he later turned the position down citing a desire to put his family before his career. His Twitter bio states he is the managing director at Teneo Strategy and a political commentator on CNN.



Those angry at the scandalous allegations are voicing their concerns on Twitter, with many demanding that CNN drop Miller as a pundit. Others call into question the network's choice of other pundits who have had run-ins with the law.