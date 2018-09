Last week, PJ Media contributor and Fox News guest Denise McAllister sent out a powerful tweet denouncing the abortion movement. Little did she know, days later she would be in hiding, scared for her life. When she went public about receiving death and rape threats, pro-abortion Twitter users championed the threats against her.As if to prove McAllister's point about depravity, abortion activists jumped on her case, calling her everything from crazy to misogynist to a supporter of "The Handmaid's Tale."But the real danger came from elsewhere. McAllister told PJ Media that she received death and rape threats, over multiple forms of private communication.On Sunday, she went public about the threats.Some people responded with sympathy ... to the person making the death and rape threats!"People don't react well to your extremism," a user named Monika D. responded.These threats weren't just "bad reactions" to her tweet, however. "These threats aren't lame Twitter threats," McAllister explained.On Monday, she announced she would withdraw from social media for safety reasons."Due to threats against my life, my family is asking that I stay off social media until the situation is resolved. I don't want to, but I need to respect their wishes at this time. I hope to return soon. Keep up the good fight, my friends," McAllister tweeted."Sweet Mary this is really something. What's the word I'm looking for? Unhinged. That's the word. This is really unhinged," Emily Willingham, a blogger with 11,000 followers, declared."Uh, what? who ordered the crazy word salad with a side of toxic internalized misogyny?" tweeted Sheri Lynch, an author and radio personality with 19,000 followers.AlterNet reporter Matthew Chapman took McAllister's tweet as evidence that pro-life activists don't care about protecting life... "I love it when these people just straight-up admit their goal is controlling women, not 'protecting life'. We all know it, it's just refreshing when they say it," he tweeted.Science fiction and horror author Nick Mamatas suggested McAllister's tweet was a solicitation for sex."This is the oddest, yet hottest, request for dudes to slide into one's DMs ever tweeted," Mamatas tweeted.But it actually got even worse.One woman suggested the rape and death threats were "karma."A "pro-choice" activist with 6,500 followers tweeted, "May God have mercy on your soul. I sure would not."Andre Brock, a self-described "writer at large" in Washington state, took it upon himself to tweet, "Too bad your mother didn't have an abortion."When Denise McAllister announced she would be withdrawing from social media due to death threats, some responded with glee. "Proud atheist" Mary Godfree responded, "Good. Go away. Get some psychiatric help.""Progressive liberal atheist" Kristin responded to the news of death threats by telling Denise McAllister her soul is in jeopardy, despite not believing McAllister has a soul."In case you aren't aware, your 'soul' is in jeopardy for judging others as all 'sins' are created equal in your ideology . You might refer to your Bible for clarification on judgement of others," Kristin tweeted, referencing Matthew 7.This is an egregious twisting of scripture - Jesus explicitly tells His disciples to use discernment and to train others to "obey all that I have taught you" (Matthew 28:18-20) and that emphatically includes keeping the 10 Commandments - but the real tragedy is that Kristin thought it would be an appropriate response to attack a woman who received rape and death threats.How does anyone think this is an acceptable response? Denise McAllister had a tentative answer.Abortion may involve some perverse form of empowerment for women, but power comes with responsibility. "I want women to own their responsibilities for their freedoms," McAllister explained. "One of those responsibilities is when you choose to have sex, even with birth control, you have the responsibility to be prepared for the possibility of pregnancy.""You can't just end another human life because you didn't want to be responsible-all because you put a higher value on having sex than on human life," she said.Abortion activists push the killing of babies as empowering to women. Tragically, this is often the exact opposite of the case, as studies have shown women are pressured into abortion by others.Even if women were empowered by the practice, the entire point of pushing abortion is to separate sex from child-bearing. This involves shirking the responsibility of acknowledging a key part of sex - reproduction. The pleasure in sex - in the right circumstances - is good, but activists value this pleasure so highly as to dismiss the consequences of sex, even to the point of justifying killing unborn babies.Denise McAllister had a point in comparing this to worship. She had struck at the heart of the radical feminist narrative, and the angry responses only further illustrated her point. If people are willing to justify killing unborn babies in their glorification of sex, it seems they are also willing to justify rape and death threats against a pro-life rape survivor.The rest of us should denounce this as utterly despicable, and say a prayer for Denise McAllister.