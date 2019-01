An estimated 100,000 people - including Vice President Mike Pence - gathered in DC on Friday for the annual March for Life.The media, as always, is either outright ignoring the massive march or severely downplaying the impressive size of the crowd.USA Today, the first result when you search for the march in Google News, began their story by saying, "more than a thousand anti-abortion activists, including many young people bundled up against the cold weather gripping the nation's capital, gathered at a stage on the National Mall Friday for their annual march in the long-contentious debate over abortion."By noon on Friday, CNN had not published any story on the march.Likewise, MSNBC completely ignored the massive crowds flooding the streets of the Capitol.The mission of the march is to "end abortion by uniting, educating, and mobilizing pro-life people in the public square."