March for life
An estimated 100,000 people - including Vice President Mike Pence - gathered in DC on Friday for the annual March for Life.

The media, as always, is either outright ignoring the massive march or severely downplaying the impressive size of the crowd.

USA Today, the first result when you search for the march in Google News, began their story by saying, "more than a thousand anti-abortion activists, including many young people bundled up against the cold weather gripping the nation's capital, gathered at a stage on the National Mall Friday for their annual march in the long-contentious debate over abortion."




By noon on Friday, CNN had not published any story on the march.

CNN search
Likewise, MSNBC completely ignored the massive crowds flooding the streets of the Capitol.

MSNBC search

The theme of this year's march is "pro-life is pro-science." The event is being headlined by Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro.

The March for Life in Washington, D.C., has been held on or near the anniversary of Roe v. Wade every year since 1973 and is the largest pro-life event in the world.

Vice President Pence was not announced as a speaker, but showed up in the afternoon.



The mission of the march is to "end abortion by uniting, educating, and mobilizing pro-life people in the public square."