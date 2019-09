ARE BEES HOOKED ON NICOTINE?



Bees may be getting hooked on nectar laced with nicotine-related chemicals in a similar way to how humans are addicted to the drug in cigarettes.



Many insecticides contain traces of so-called neonicotinoids, which translates to 'new nicotine-like insecticides'.



And despite not being able to taste them, studies have discovered bees - especially those with parasites - will seek out plants laced with such chemicals.



Like nicotine, the neonicotinoids act on certain receptors in the nerve synapses of insects.



They are more toxic to invertebrates than they are to mammals and birds.



Initially, neonicotinoids were used due to their low-toxicity to many so-called beneficial insects, such as bees.

