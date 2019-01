What Can Home Gardeners Do To Avoid Neonicotinoids?

France has taken a radical step towards protecting its dwindling bee population by becoming the first country in Europe to ban all five pesticides researchers believe are killing off the insects.The ban has been met with the applause of beekeepers and harsh criticism by farmers.Neonicotinoid pesticides sometimes called "neonics," have been found to pose a risk to wild bees and honeybees according to assessments released by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) in early 2018. EFSA's review of "a substantial amount of data" found that "in many cases bees foraging on the treated crop in the field as well as in its vicinity are likely to be exposed to harmful levels of the neonicotinoid pesticides. This is because pollen and nectar of the treated crop contain pesticide residues, and plants in the vicinity can also be contaminated by dust drifting away from the field."Neonics get their name from their basic chemistry that is similar to nicotine. They are what's known as a systemic pesticide, often used as a seed treatment, that travels through a plant's vascular system, finding its way into all plant tissue, including nectar and pollen.The Telegraph reports that the United Nations has warned that 40% of invertebrate pollinators, especially bees and butterflies, risk global extinction.Here's an excellent video on how pesticides are causing colony collapse in bees and the effect of chemicals from fracking:Researchers from Ohio State University suggest that while much attention focuses on agricultural use of pesticides, it is also important to reduce risk to pollinators in urban settings. This is especially true as the "interface between urban and rural environments become more ambiguous."Michigan State University's agricultural extension service offers this advice: If you purchase perennials and flowering trees, remove the flowers during the first summer after planting. Also, when you bring home new plants, you can flush some neonicotinoid residue that is not tightly bound to organic matter in soil by running water into plant containers for ten minutes after the first water emerges through bottom holes. Avoid spraying insecticides in the yard and garden; never spray flower blossoms. Instead, use insecticidal soaps.