Glyphosate has been used extensively both as an herbicide and a crop desiccant. It's highly pervasive in our food supply and is found in many non-organic foods. For example, the non profit group Moms Across America recently discovered glyphosate was present in several popular orange juice brands across America. It's been found in many popular foods, especially those marketed to children.
Dr. Seneff explains that autism as well as many other neurological diseases begin in the gut, with the disruption of the gut microbiome being a key initiating event in these diseases. In fact, the idea and evidence that autism starts in the gut has been published for decades and reported on by media for the same amount of time. Here is one of the latest examples, but more keep emerging every year.
Here's a great quote from a recent study published regarding the role of the gut micro-biome in autism:
The gut microbiota is believed to play a pivotal role in human health and disease through involvement in physiological homoeostasis, immunological development, glutathione metabolism, amino acid metabolism, etc., which in a reasonable way explain the role of gut-brain axis in autism. Branded as a neurodevelopmental disorder with psychiatric impairment and often misclassified as a mental disorder, many experts in the field think that a therapeutic solution to autism is unlikely to emerge. (source)Dr. Seneff's research has shown that glyphosate disrupts the gut microbiome, and that it "also disrupts peristalsis and the digestion of proteins and fats. Undigested proteins induce a leaky gut barrier and subsequently a leaky brain barrier. Autoimmune attack on the myelin sheaths impairs nerve fibers and disrupts neuron communication channels. Impaired sulfation and methylation pathways, common in autism, can be explained through glyphosate's insidious, cumulative toxic effects acting as an analogue of the coding amino acid glycine." (taken from video presentation below)
Some Recent Publications
Below is a few of the papers she's published on the subject:
S. Seneff, N.J. Causton, G.L. Nigh, G. Koenig and D. Avalon. "Can glyphosates disruption of the gut microbiome and induction of sulfate deficiency explain the epidemic in gout and associated diseases in the industrialized world?" Journal of Biological Physics and Chemistry 2017; 17: 53-76. (Download)A Very Informative Lecture That Goes Further Into Detail
Anthony Samsel and Stephanie Seneff, "Glyphosate's Suppression of Cytochrome P450 Enzymes and Amino Acid Biosynthesis by the Gut Microbiome: Pathways to Modern Diseases" Entropy 2013, 15(4), 1416-1463; doi:10.3390/e15041416 (Download)
Stephanie Seneff, Nancy Swanson and Chen Li. "Aluminum and Glyphosate Can Synergistically Induce Pineal Gland Pathology: Connection to Gut Dysbiosis and Neurological Disease." Agricultural Sciences 2015; 6: 42-70. (Download)
In the lecture below, Dr. Seneff goes into great detail regarding her research, and explains foods that can potentially help to detoxify the body of glyphosate and other toxic chemicals and potentially help reverse some of the symptoms of autism.
Those of you who have been involved in the past in the battle to protect our children from poorly made vaccines or toxic chemicals in our food or in our water know the power of these industries and how they've undermined every institution in our democracy that is supposed to protect little children from powerful, greedy corporations. Even the pharmaceutical companies have been able to purchase congress. They're the largest lobbying entity in Washington D.C.. They have more lobbyists in Washington D.C. than there are congressman and senators combined. They give twice to congress what the next largest lobbying entity is, which is oil and gas... Imagine the power they exercise over both republicans and democrats. They've captured them (our regulatory agencies) and turned them into sock puppets. They've compromised the press... and they destroy the publications that publish real science. - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (source)At the end of the day, regardless of how substances like glyphosate get into our food or are allowed in our products, it's us who are using them. This is why awareness is key because WE can choose to stop spraying our lawns, WE can choose to eat organic food, and WE are the ones who need to stop using these products to put them out of business.
