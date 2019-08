© Getty



About 75% of the world's crops depend on pollination by bees,

More than half a billion bees dropped dead in Brazil within just three months, according to Bloomberg. Researchers say the main cause of death is pesticides, which could end up effecting more than the bees.the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reports.FAO has warned about the importance of protecting bees to ensure food security. With 500 million dead in Brazil, the future of food has come into question."As soon as the healthy bees began clearing the dying bees out of the hives, they became contaminated.They started dying en masse," Machado said.While the mass deaths of bees in Brazil occurred this year, the link between pesticides and the decline of bee populations has long been studied. A 2014 studied from Harvard University found pesticides play a key role in killing off the honey bee population in the U.S.Colony collapse disorder (CCD) has been affecting the U.S. bee population since 2006. The disorder causes bees to disappear from their hives. While the root cause of CCD is a mystery, many experts believe a combination of factors, including pesticides, are the driving force — especially neonicotinoid pesticides.