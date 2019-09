© John Moore/Getty Images

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders enlisted the services of far-left activist Linda Sarsour to campaign for him this week as he seeks the Democratic presidential nomination.Sanders tweeted Sarsour's remarks in a video that went viral Friday night and Saturday morning."I would be so proud to win, but also to make history and elect the first Jewish-American president this country has ever seen and for his name to be Bernard Sanders," Sarsour said.Sanders' decision to use Sarsour as a campaign surrogate comes after other left-wing groups and organizations have distanced themselves from her. Most notably, the Democratic National Committee ended its formal support in January of the National "Women's March" organization, of which Sarsour serves as a board member.